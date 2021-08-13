Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Next / "No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"

By:

Sebastien Ogier says it will be “special" to drive sections of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit as part of the climax to the first World Rally Championship edition of the Ypres Rally.

Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"

The famous Belgian tarmac event has joined the WRC schedule for the first time this weekend adding to what has become a diverse 2021 calendar.

To close out the rally on Sunday, organisers have created two stages away from the rally’s base in Ypres, incorporating the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The move has divided opinion among competitors given the two-hour plus drive from Ypres, necessitating an early start to Sunday’s final leg.

However, seven-time WRC champion Ogier says it will provide a chance to complete a dream drive on the iconic circuit.

“It is not a super sexy profile but finishing at Spa will be special and it will bring some nice footage for the rally,” said Ogier.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I have always had in the back of my head the dream to drive this track at Spa one day and that will be the first little discovery of it before hopefully some more fun in there.”

The test, which will host Stages 17 and 19, enters the circuit area between Malmedy and Rivage corners. The the service road then follows the track inside it going backwards from Pouhon to Malmedy before entry onto the track for the last 2.7 km, ending at the Stavelot corner.

The stage that will host the Power Stage finale enters the circuit through a tunnel below the track and through service roads into the pitlane, in the opposite direction to reach the back of the grid.

It then proceeds along the circuit until halfway up Eau Rouge, where the stage takes a hairpin left outside the track for a short finish on the new Rallycross arena.

It is not the first time the WRC has incorporated a Formula 1 venue, as the championship utilised Italy’s Monza circuit for its hastily arranged season finale due to a COVID-19 impacted campaign last year.

M-Sport Ford driver Adrien Fourmaux has likened Sunday’s stage to those seen at Monza.

“It is a bit like Monza with some mix. We have countryside stages and then we finish at the track which is a really famous circuit, and there is a Rallycross stage so it will be interesting,” said Fourmaux.

“If we have plenty of spectators I’m sure it will be fun but I prefer the countryside for sure.”

The Spa-Francorchamps stages will begin on Sunday at 0730 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Previous article

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Next article

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

14 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

23 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

20 h
4
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”

17 h
5
Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

34 min
Latest news
"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai
WRC

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai

6m
Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"
WRC

Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"

54m
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

19 h
Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

22 h
Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Aug 12, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai Rally Belgium
WRC

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round Rally Belgium
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

Trending Today

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal
Dakar Dakar

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
19 h
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai
WRC WRC

"No stone unturned" in Belgium prep for favourites Hyundai

Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"
WRC WRC

Ogier: Spa-Francorchamps Ypres Rally finale will be "special"

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.