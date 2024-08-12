Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece
Toyota has confirmed that Sebastien Ogier will be part of its World Rally Championship line-up for next month’s Acropolis Rally Greece.
The eight-time world champion had been tipped to start the rough gravel rally from 5-8 September to assist Toyota’s push to retain its WRC constructors’ title.
Toyota has now announced its line-up for the event, fielding three GR Yaris Rally1s, with part-time driver Ogier joining full-timers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.
The Acropolis Rally featured as part of Ogier’s partial season last year when he finished 10th after leading the event before a double rear puncture and left rear suspension failure forced the Frenchman to retire from Saturday’s action.
Ogier’s plans beyond Greece are yet to be confirmed although the Frenchman admitted in Finland that he was coming under pressure to contest the remaining four events in Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan now he is sitting second on the championship standings, 27 points behind Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.
Ogier has contested six events this year scoring three wins (Croatia, Portugal, Finland) and three second-place finishes (Monte Carlo, Sardinia, Latvia).
Speaking to Autosport after winning Rally Finland earlier this month, Ogier said: “I think we're going to have more and more pressure to do that [the rest of the year and going for the title] anyway, inside me, I don't really have it yet, this wish, this feeling because I don’t value those things [titles] as much as people think maybe.”
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala told Autosport that he has asked Ogier to drive more events and expects a decision from his driver soon.
“With Seb, I have mentioned that I would like him to drive more events. I'm waiting for his answer, but I think the chance he is now in the championship as he is second, we should try to keep the fight on and let him drive all the events,” said Latvala.
“It’s a very difficult situation, but at least we need to keep trying. Without trying, we cannot win anything.”
Toyota will head to Greece sitting 20 points behind rivals Hyundai in the manufacturers’ championship.
