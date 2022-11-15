Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel Next / M-Sport to continue producing Fiesta rally cars despite model axing
WRC / Rally Japan News

Ogier lashes out at “not acceptable” WRC tyres

Sebastien Ogier has once again urged Pirelli to improve its World Rally Championship tyres, labelling the control rubber as “unacceptable” after a puncture derailed his Rally Japan victory bid.

Tom Howard
By:
Ogier lashes out at “not acceptable” WRC tyres

The eight-time world champion suffered a puncture while leading a WRC event for the third time this season in Japan, which effectively ended any hopes of adding to the win he secured in Spain last month.

Ogier has raised concerns over the reliability of the Pirelli tyres this year, having suffered punctures in four of the six rallies he has contested during a partial campaign.

PLUS: How Hyundai gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming 

Famously he was leading in Monte Carlo when a tyre failed, handing the win to M-Sport’s Sebastien Loeb. Ogier also led in Kenya when a tyre failed.

Unprompted, Ogier made his feelings known on the live television feed at the end of Rally Japan, stating: "It has been a great time [in Japan].

"It is the usual story and maybe one day we will start to talk about the really shit job Pirelli is doing and maybe something will change, but at the moment really it a a joke what they are doing, it is just a lottery.”

While Ogier has since apologised for the strength of his language over the matter, the Frenchman maintains the WRC control tyre needs to be improved.

He is not the only driver to raise concerns over the tyres this year, while M-Sport called for Pirelli to strengthen its wet weather tarmac tyre following a spate of failures at Rally Croatia in April.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

“Sometimes I talk about it with the wrong words because of my emotion and I have to apologise for that, but it is a real problem and it is not acceptable,” he added.

“Nobody dares to talk about and I’m the only one to speak up and it is not acceptable.

“Everyone here is working very hard to make the best and this part of the championship, it is shame that we are forced to use someone that is not doing it at the level they should be.

“I heard and I’m not sure as I’m definitely not the one who is counting that in one and a half years now there is more punctures tyre in the the 10 years with the previous supplier, so how can you explain that.

“The sport shouldn’t be gambling about this. Luckily I didn’t do the championship this year but you can easily count how much I lost. Without being arrogant I think I would have been on the podium every time that is for sure and I would have won a couple of rallies.”

Ogier admits the problem is not isolated to tarmac tyres but understands that in extreme rallies such in Kenya any supplier would be susceptible to punctures.

“On gravel it is not really fantastic either. Of course in Kenya it can happen and of course that can happen to every supplier to be honest as the conditions are extreme, I understand.

“But this weekend I had two punctures, one cost me a lot and the second one I changed on a road section and I didn’t touch anything and again it is no mistake and that is why it is frustrating.”

The punctured tyre from Sebastien Ogier's Toyota after Stage 2 at Rally Japan

The punctured tyre from Sebastien Ogier's Toyota after Stage 2 at Rally Japan

Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

Autosport’s sister publication motorsport.com Italy, has obtained a picture of Ogier's damaged tyre from Stage 2.

As can be seen from the image, there is a cut starting from the shoulder, passing through the edge and reaching the tread.

This suggests the failure could have been caused by an impact against one of the many curbs that bordered the narrow roads.

Following the conclusion of the rally, Pirelli declared its 2022 tyres had “consistently ensured reliability and impact resistance”, this year, but did reveal it is planning to fine tune an evolution of its gravel and asphalt tyres for next year.

“This Japan Rally, which was unusual in terms of the high temperatures and generally dry conditions, perfectly sums up Pirelli's season, in which both gravel and asphalt tyres have consistently ensured reliability, impact resistance, low wear and performance,” said Terenzio Testoni, rally activity manager.

“This is why I can safely say that it has been a very satisfying year for us during which, although the challenge of the new hybrid cars has been fully met, we have continued to develop new solutions, building on what we have learned race after race.

“Now it is already time to focus on the next season, for which we are fine-tuning an evolution of the asphalt and gravel ranges.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel
Previous article

WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel
Next article

M-Sport to continue producing Fiesta rally cars despite model axing

M-Sport to continue producing Fiesta rally cars despite model axing
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut Rally Japan
WRC

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut

M-Sport to continue producing Fiesta rally cars despite model axing
WRC

M-Sport to continue producing Fiesta rally cars despite model axing

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Rally Japan Plus
WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Latest news

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023

The all-electric off-road Extreme E series will return to the United Kingdom in 2023 after announcing a five-round calendar for its third season of competition, with a Scottish round planned.

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut
WRC WRC

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut

Formula 1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen says he is keen to experience a European rally after scoring a point on his World Rally Championship debut at Rally Japan last weekend.

Ferrari wants to review F1 strategy processes after Brazil GP error
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants to review F1 strategy processes after Brazil GP error

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says he wants to go over his squad’s strategy processes after its intermediate tyre blunder in qualifying for Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.