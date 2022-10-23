Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep Next / Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season
WRC / Rally Spain News

Ogier fined for "exhibition driving” after WRC Rally Spain victory

Sebastien Ogier has been handed a fine for performing celebratory donuts following his World Rally Championship victory at Rally Spain.

Tom Howard
By:
Ogier fined for "exhibition driving” after WRC Rally Spain victory

The eight-time world champion scored his first WRC win since Rally Monza last November after beating Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by 16.4s on the Spanish asphalt roads.

The victory helped Toyota secure a sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

However, WRC stewards have issued the 38-year-old with a reprimand and a 1500 euro fine for breach of the regulations for “exhibition driving” prior to the final podium in Salou.

The stewards report states that Ogier thought he was driving in an exhibition area where donuts could be performed.

It read: “The Stewards heard from the Team Manager Mr. Kaj Lindstrom at 18:00 on 23 October 2022.

“He apologised that the driver was not able to attend the meeting, but he had a phone call with the driver to get his explanation.

“The Team Manager stated that the driver saw how one preceding car started with the launch into the podium area and he thought this was an exhibition area prepared to perform doughnuts. The Team Manager apologised for this incident.

“The Stewards nevertheless note that, pursuant to Article 34.1.3 of the 2022 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations, “exhibition driving may only be performed when permitted by the supplementary regulations of the rally”.

“This was not the case here, neither in the Supplementary Regulations nor in a Bulletin. The driving behaviour, which the Stewards consider to be “exhibition driving”, did in this case represent an unsafe act.”

 

Stewards also issued a five-second penalty to Hyundai’s Dani Sordo after it was found his Hyundai i20 N performed an illegal hybrid boost during the rally ending powerstage.

Sordo’s car was found to have produced a 0.08kJ hybrid boost without a valid regeneration.

Rally1 cars are required to regenerate 30kJ of energy before a hybrid boost can administered via the throttle pedal.

"The representative of the Competitor explained that after the start launch of SS19 the car boosted 0.08kJ without a valid regen, which is due to latency in the communication system and exceptionally hard braking,” read the stewards report.

“As this problem had never occurred before (also not while testing), the team did not have any idea that this could happen. The Team Manager [Pablo Marcos] stated that this mistake is possible to avoid in the future.

“The Stewards considered that, although the performance advantage was negligible, the minimum regen 30kJ value was not met in order to have an extra boost. They therefore decided to impose the above penalty, also considering that it is the competitor’s responsibility to ensure compliance of the car at all times.”

The penalty resulted in Sordo losing the bonus championship point gained for finishing fifth on the powerstage, but the Spaniard retained his fifth overall finish.

shares
comments
Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
Previous article

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
Next article

Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season

Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Plus
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Ogier had "nothing to prove" with WRC Spain win Rally Spain
WRC

Ogier had "nothing to prove" with WRC Spain win

Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season Rally Spain
WRC

Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
10 h
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.