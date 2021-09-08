Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
WRC / Rally Greece News

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

By:

Thierry Neuville strongly disagrees with the World Rally Championship’s Rally1 regulations next year stating it is a “pity” that “nobody has the balls” to challenge FIA decisions.

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

The Hyundai Motorsport driver has been among those to criticise the championship’s new rule set, built around cars fitted with a 100kW hybrid systems and a stronger tougher chassis.

While the 2022 cars are expected to receive a power boost to 500 horsepower when electric power is engaged alongside the 1.6 litre internal combustion engine, the vehicles will have reduced aerodynamics, suspension travel and will be 100kg heavier than the current cars.

Neuville’s latest comments arrive in the same week the WRC and FIA outlined further details regarding its hybrid future and its move to reach carbon net zero status by 2030.

The Belgian believes it is the wrong direction for the series claiming the cars will have performance figures comparable to the current R5 cars that compete in WRC2 and WRC3.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I definitely don’t agree on all those changes which are done and done by FIA and manufacturers all the time for moving things, just to make the car less exciting, more dangerous to drive, and at the end it could be more expensive than anything else we have seen so far in the WRC,” said Neuville in media briefing ahead of this weekend’s Acropolis Rally.

“So it’s a pity. Plus we have seen they have removed quite a lot of the aerodynamics from the cars so you hope to – at least – have some similar figures as before which would have been already difficult, but now probably going to have R5 [performance] figures from the car.

“Just have more power, 500 and more horsepower with the full electric and removing the centre diff, removing fresh air, so basically the response of the engine, removing the aerodynamics and removing damper travel. It’s most definitely the wrong way for me and I don’t agree.

“I’m not happy at all to be honest, and I said it many times. But obviously nobody has the balls to take different decisions and go against what the FIA is deciding,”

“That’s a pity but it must be the time we are living. The drivers are not listened to anymore, and that’s another thing which makes our lives more frustrating.”

Read Also:

In response to Neuville’s outburst, former rally winner and now boss of Toyota’s World Rally Championship programme Jari-Matti Latvala understands driver frustrations at losing elements from the current cars next year.

However, the Finn believes once Rally1 is up and running next year the critical comments will subside.

“There are a lot new interesting things but of course there are also elements that are being taken away from the drivers that are used to in the current cars,” said Latvala when asked by Autosport/motorsport.com for a response to Neuville’s comments.

“Next year, no centre differential and less suspension travel but the hybrid will give a 100 horsepower in periods of two to five seconds on acceleration which is a nice feeling to have more power.

“On the other hand it brings more weight with the batteries, probably 100kg more weight. The car is going to be slower and of course it’s never a nice feeling when you are used to something great, that when it’s taken away from you and I can understand then criticising these points with the new cars.

“But, I think we are in the situation that we don’t need to make cars any faster than they are at this point.

“Actually if they are a bit slower in the corners it actually can be even better. I think the driver safety is at a great, great level but if the corner speeds are really high it is more about the spectators because if you go off the road the car can end up so far away from the road.

“The situation why it’s feeling bad now is you can compare the current car and the new car, but when everybody is in the new cars it’s the same situation.

“And when they start to develop and get better they get faster again so six months from now I don’t think drivers will criticise anymore.”

shares
comments

Related video

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Previous article

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
Load comments

Trending

1
WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

26 min
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama

5 h
3
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

8 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

6 h
5
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

9 h
Latest news
Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

26m
Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
WRC

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

11 h
WRC reveals further details on hybrid future
WRC

WRC reveals further details on hybrid future

Sep 7, 2021
M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

Sep 7, 2021
WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
WRC

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Sep 7, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Rally1 Test 01:20
WRC
11 h

WRC: Rally1 Test

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency Rally Greece
WRC

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

WRC reveals further details on hybrid future
WRC

WRC reveals further details on hybrid future

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville reveals support from Le Mans legend for Ypres WRC win

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally Rally Belgium
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally

Trending Today

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP

Mazepin: ‘No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ‘No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
WRC WRC

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

WRC reveals further details on hybrid future
WRC WRC

WRC reveals further details on hybrid future

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.