Subscribe
Previous / Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Next / Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville has been disqualified from Safari Rally Kenya after breaching the World Rally Championship’s reconnaissance regulations.

Tom Howard
By:
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe have lost eighth place and the five bonus points for winning the rally-ending powerstage after FIA stewards determined that a “person connected with the crew travelled on or over the route of two Special Stages, after reconnaissance, without authorisation.”

Neuville admitted in a stewards hearing “that he was aware of the identified person and that he had requested this person’s support in identifying specific concerns in some special stages,” and apologised for his lapse in judgement.

“The Stewards summarised the finding of the report received from the Clerk of Course that was initiated independently by the Rally Organiser,” read an FIA stewards report.

“It indicated instances where an unauthorised person was seen, after reconnaissance, to be driving on routes that would be used as Special Stages over the course of the Rally. The person was on private property without authorisation and was stopped by Officials in two (2) locations on two (2) different days. The evidence presented to the Stewards indicated links of this person to the Crew of Car No. 11.

“When asked, the Driver of Car No. 11 promptly admitted to the Stewards that he was aware of the identified person and that he had requested this person’s support in identifying specific concerns (areas where rocks had moved) in some Special Stages that the Crew will be required to compete on.

“The Driver presented an honest synopsis of the situation and apologised to the Stewards for his lapse in judgement. The Driver took the onus of responsibility for this infringement.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Tomek Kaliński

“The Co-driver highlighted the Crew’s concern when it comes to the safe navigation of the challenging routes and how they perceive some ambiguity to what constitutes corner-cutting and the anti-cutting measures that the organiser was perceived to have introduced following reconnaissance.”

The loss of the nine points amassed in Kenya has dropped Neuville from second to fifth in the championship, 47 points behind leader Kalle Rovanpera.

Rovanpera has gained extra powerstage point from Neuville’s exclusion and now leads the championship by 41 points over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans.

The disqualification is yet another blow to Neuville’s title hopes after suffering a front-left suspension failure that resulted in a retirement from fourth on Friday. He rejoined the rally on Saturday where he had recovered to eighth and a powerstage win.

Confirmation of Neuville’s exclusion means M-Sport's Ott Tanak has been declared the winner of the Safari Rally Kenya powerstage.

Hyundai has accepted the decision and issued the following statement on Monday morning.

"Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team acknowledges the decision of the stewards to disqualify car #11 (Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe) from Safari Rally Kenya as a breach of article 35.4.2 – access of the stages by car," read the statement.

"Despite the circumstances brought forward by the crew in relation to the uncertainty of road limits at this specific event, we understand and take note of the FIA’s position to take necessary steps to stop the customary practice of participants accessing the roads to enhance their knowledge.

"We will work with the FIA to continue to promote safety and equality of crews on the stages." 

shares
comments

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

WRC
Rally Kenya

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
Neuville explains distracting brush with a bee at WRC Safari Rally Kenya

Neuville explains distracting brush with a bee at WRC Safari Rally Kenya

WRC
Rally Kenya

Neuville explains distracting brush with a bee at WRC Safari Rally Kenya Neuville explains distracting brush with a bee at WRC Safari Rally Kenya

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Neuville felt Breen was with him in WRC Sardinia victory run

Neuville felt Breen was with him in WRC Sardinia victory run

WRC
Rally Italy

Neuville felt Breen was with him in WRC Sardinia victory run Neuville felt Breen was with him in WRC Sardinia victory run

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns

October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns

WRC
Rally Kenya

October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

WRC

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Plus
Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe