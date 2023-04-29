Subscribe
Previous / Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find
WRC News

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

Kris Meeke has claimed victory at Rali Terras d’Aboboreira on his return to rallying, standing-in for the late Craig Breen in the Portuguese Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

The five-time World Rally Championship rally winner was invited by the Hyundai Portugal squad to deputise for Breen, who lost his life in a Rally Croatia testing accident earlier this month.

Breen had been competing in the Portuguese national championship alongside his WRC commitments for the Hyundai factory team. The Irishman won the opening round in Fafe but crashed out of the following round in the Algarve this month.

Meeke, joined by co-driver Ola Floene, took up the vacant seat in the Hyundai Portugal squad driving an i20 N Rally2 car carrying a special livery, featuring the Irish flag in honour of his absent friend and former WRC team-mate Breen.

Competing in his first rally since last year’s Qatar International Rally, the 43-year-old claimed victory by 15.5s from WRC2 regular Marco Bulacia.

The Northern Irishman won seven of the nine gravel stages to hold off Bulacia to take an emotional victory, leading from start to finish.

“I tried, it is a long uphill in an R5 car and with these soft stages it sucks the power to the engine but I tried to be as clean as possible,” said Meeke after the final stage.

Kris Meeke, Team Hyundai Portugal

Kris Meeke, Team Hyundai Portugal

Photo by: Team Hyundai Portugal

“It was a nice way to finish the rally. We know the reason we are here this weekend with the livery and everything, it was nice to do the job.”

Spain’s Alejandro Cachon claimed third, finishing five seconds adrift of Bulacia, driving a Citroen C3 Rally2.

Meeke is set to contest the remaining rounds of the Portuguese national championship, which includes an outing at Rally Portugal, the fifth round of the 2023 WRC season, next month.

Spain’s Dani Sordo is set to drive the third WRC factory Hyundai at the event, with the team yet to confirm plans for the car beyond the gravel event.

shares
comments

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

WRC
Rally Croatia

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

WRC
Rally Croatia

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Kris Meeke More
Kris Meeke
Ousted Toyota WRC driver Meeke could be thrown career lifeline by Pirelli

Ousted Toyota WRC driver Meeke could be thrown career lifeline by Pirelli

WRC

Ousted Toyota WRC driver Meeke could be thrown career lifeline by Pirelli Ousted Toyota WRC driver Meeke could be thrown career lifeline by Pirelli

Meeke accepts full-time WRC career is over, now exploring options

Meeke accepts full-time WRC career is over, now exploring options

WRC

Meeke accepts full-time WRC career is over, now exploring options Meeke accepts full-time WRC career is over, now exploring options

How is Meeke really getting on at Toyota?

How is Meeke really getting on at Toyota?

Plus
Plus
WRC

How is Meeke really getting on at Toyota? How is Meeke really getting on at Toyota?

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Bagnaia brands Spain MotoGP "a race from the number one" after form doubts

Bagnaia brands Spain MotoGP "a race from the number one" after form doubts

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia brands Spain MotoGP "a race from the number one" after form doubts Bagnaia brands Spain MotoGP "a race from the number one" after form doubts

IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027

IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027 IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe