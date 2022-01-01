M-Sport appoints new technical director ahead of 2022 WRC season

The British squad has announced a move to install Williams as head of its technical department less than a month before the start of the 2022 season that will see the WRC embrace hybrid technology as part of its new Rally1 regulations.

The appointment also comes seven months after Christian Loriaux elected to leave the M-Sport technical director role to move to rivals Hyundai.

Williams’ promotion arrives after almost 25 years service at M-Sport, having helped develop several cars stretching back to the team’s Ford Fiesta ST Group N machine back in 2005.

Since then Williams has been involved in several engineering projects moving to the Fiesta WRC in 2015 and was charged with designing and developing the 2017 Fiesta WRC, which recorded 32 victories and 68 podiums across the last five seasons.

Williams has also been heavily uncoiled in the birth of M-Sport’s Rally1 Ford Puma which will debut this year.

“It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the technical team as a whole, particularly at a time that will see such significant change in the sport we love,” said Williams.

“We have a small team of innovative, committed and determined engineers and designers and I’m honoured to help, guide and support them to produce cars that compete and win at the highest levels of motorsport.”

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson added: “Chris has been responsible for many successful projects at M-Sport and without his commitment and determination we wouldn’t be in the position we are today.

“With his proven track record of competition cars it makes sense that he moves to the role of Technical Director and overseeing all engineering aspects of the business.

“I look forward to not only seeing the Puma Rally1 Hybrid make its debut in Monte Carlo where I am sure it will perform as we expect, but also what other projects Chris and his team will develop to take M-Sport forward into the future.”

M-Sport will field four Pumas at the season opening Monte Carlo Rally (20-23 January) for Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux and nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb.