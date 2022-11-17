Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023 Next / Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC / Rally Japan News

M-Sport announces Breen departure from WRC squad

Craig Breen will leave the M-Sport Ford World Rally Championship team after it was agreed to terminate his contract a year early. 

Tom Howard
By:
M-Sport announces Breen departure from WRC squad

The Irishman had joined the British squad on a two-year deal starting this season, but today the team has confirmed an amicable decision between both Breen and the operation has been reached to part ways.

Breen has endured a difficult season behind the wheel of the Fiord Puma that has been plagued by crashes, resulting in a run to seventh in the championship. 

The partnership started on a promising note thanks to Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle delivering a third-place finish in Monte Carlo, but the only other appearance on the podium came at Sardinia with a run to second in June.

Breen’s future at the team next year had been in question with the 32-year-old being linked to a return to Hyundai’s third car, which he shared from 2019-2021. Hyundai is expected to reveal its 2023 driver-line-up this week.   

“I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they’ve done for me this year,” said Breen.

“It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic. 

“There have been a lot of fun times and laughs together on this albeit, short journey. M-Sport has a real family feel and it will be sad to leave that behind. 

“It has been a great experience for me to be part of the team, but ultimately, it’s time to move on. I’m looking forward to the future and continuing to build my partnership with James [Fulton]. I wish the team all the best for next season.”

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener added: “It’s been a pleasure working with Craig, and I was personally very happy to get him and Paul [Nagle] in the team this year after a lot of hard work making it happen. 

“I think we all knew the potential that was there, and I’ll always remember a lot of highs from the year – not least the double podium he secured for the team alongside Sébastien Loeb at the start of the year. Unfortunately, though, sometimes things just don’t quite click, and this is the reality of the situation we face.

“Craig is a very talented driver and I have no doubt that he has more yet to achieve in his career, but the team feel we need a new approach for 2023.

"We wish Craig and James the very best of luck for the future, and we now turn our attentions towards next season and securing a competitive line-up for the Puma Hybrid Rally1.”

Team boss Malcolm Wilson said that while Breen delivered some solid results ultimately the consistency wasn’t there to lead the team into 2023.

“I want to thank Craig for his year with the team. He delivered some solid results throughout the season with two podiums and stage-winning performances on a variety of surfaces, but unfortunately the consistency wasn’t there to lead the team into 2023,” said Wilson.

“I want nothing but success for those who have progressed through our Ladder of Opportunity, and Craig has been a perfect example of that. After making his WRC debut in the Fiesta Sporting Trophy he went on to secure both the FIA WRC Academy and S2000 Championship crown before making his world rally car debut – all behind the wheel of a Fiesta. 

“I am proud of the role M-Sport have had in making him the driver he is today, and we had hoped to see him secure his first WRC victory with a Ford too. Sadly, that wasn’t to be, but I wish him every success and all the very best for the future.”

M-Sport is yet to confirm any drivers for 2023 but has been heavily linked to signing 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, while it also hopes to see Sebastien Loeb return on a part-time basis. 

Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux and Pierre-Louis Loubet are also in the mix to land drives.  

shares
comments
Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023
Previous article

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023
Next article

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
WRC

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Rally Japan Plus
WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Craig Breen More
Craig Breen
M-Sport announces Breen co-driver replacement after Nagle retirement
WRC

M-Sport announces Breen co-driver replacement after Nagle retirement

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement Rally New Zealand
WRC

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai Rally Japan
WRC

WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage Rally Japan
WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Follow minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice at the Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas team-mate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at mandatory changes being made to future single-seater cars to help level the playing field for female racers.

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard

Richie Stanaway could be on the Newcastle grid next March in a Boost Mobile Camaro as part of a three-round wildcard programme.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.