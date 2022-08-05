Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in
WRC / Rally Finland News

Lappi: Tanak has been “fooling us” over Hyundai struggles

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi says the pace of Rally Finland leader Ott Tanak proves that the 2019 world rally champion has been fooling everyone about Hyundai’s struggles.

Tom Howard
By:
Lappi: Tanak has been “fooling us” over Hyundai struggles

Tanak turned heads throughout Friday’s running to end the day with three stage wins and a 3.8s lead over Lappi, who headed Toyota’s four car contingent.

Prior to the rally, Toyota were heavily tipped to dominate the fast gravel event given the GR Yaris has emerged as the pacesetting Rally1 car this year, with Kalle Rovanpera winning five of the seven rallies to date.

The team is also based in the proximity of the host city Jyvaskyla and boasts two previous Rally Finland winners in its ranks in Elfyn Evans (2021) and Lappi, who is the last Finn to win on home soil in 2017.

Likewise, Hyundai has struggled for speed and reliability with its all-new i20 N this season, with Tanak taking the operation's only win in Sardinia back in June.

Asked if he was surprised by Tanak’s pace, Lappi said: “Yes and no. The shakedown game yesterday and the comments that we [Toyota] are unbeatable is bull****. He was just fooling us clearly but I’m not surprised Ott is fast here in Finland.”

Looking to score a second career WRC win, Lappi was however content with his performance, revealing that he upped his game in the afternoon that resulted in three consecutive stage wins to reel in Tanak.

“We stepped up with the speed a little bit in the afternoon,” he added. “I think the morning speed was okay but we managed to go a bit faster and still it feels comfortable without any moments.”

Responding to Lappi’s comments that Tanak had been “fooling” his rivals, the two-time Rally Finland winner said: “Well maybe they [Toyota] are making up how slow they are.”

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

However, Tanak did admit that he was pushing to the limit to extract the most from his i20 N to achieve his stages times.

“For sure, it seems as though the Toyota boys have been very slow to wake up this morning and now they are coming and getting to the speed they should have been all the time,” he said.

“This morning since the first corner I was on it and I left nothing behind. I knew it was the only way.

“In the morning I was having more moments but you cannot do this for all 300km of stages, so this afternoon we have been a bit backing off in places to make sure we keep a good rhythm.

“There are places we miss quite a bit with some handling behaviour to do the stage times I would like to. The car is not slow it is just a bit difficult to drive, and I’m doing unexpected things, but the speed is there.

“I have been living on the edge and it’s mentally it has been difficult.”

Tanak is the only Hyundai in a top four that includes three Toyotas in the form of Lappi, Evans and Rovanpera. The sole remaining i20 N of Thierry Neuville, following Oliver Solberg’s retirement, is seventh, 50.2s adrift.

Meanwhile, rally favourite and championship leader Rovanpera is 21.0s back heading into Saturday having been forced to sweep the roads.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The Finn was pushing hard throughout and was lucky to avoid a major incident when he ran wide at a left corner that made his co-driver Jonne Halttunen yelp. Rovanpera wrestled the car back and brushed off the moment when talking to media.

“It was difficult, I expected that here the cleaning would be quite bad, but it was quite tricky,” said Rovanpera. “I had to push the whole day but I was still losing some time. It was never easy.”

When asked about the close call on the Friday's final stage, he said: “It was a corner which I checked in the recce and I knew you could go wide, if you go wide.

“I knew that on the second pass with the small cars [that ran before us] the line can be that you can never get into the corner, and it was exactly like this. We went out but I was sure there was nothing [in the ditch].”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in
Previous article

WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in

WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead over Lappi, Rovanpera fifth Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead over Lappi, Rovanpera fifth

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

Tanak fined for WRC podium cap breach at Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
WRC

Tanak fined for WRC podium cap breach at Rally Estonia

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Lappi: Tanak has been “fooling us” over Hyundai struggles
WRC WRC

Lappi: Tanak has been “fooling us” over Hyundai struggles

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi says the pace of Rally Finland leader Ott Tanak proves that the 2019 world rally champion has been fooling everyone about Hyundai’s struggles.

WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak holds slender lead as Lappi closes in

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak managed to hang on to his Rally Finland lead despite a Friday afternoon charge from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi.

WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead over Lappi, Rovanpera fifth
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead over Lappi, Rovanpera fifth

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak leads Rally Finland from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi after a hotly contested Friday morning at the World Rally Championship gravel classic.

Roll cage damage forces Solberg out of WRC Rally Finland
WRC WRC

Roll cage damage forces Solberg out of WRC Rally Finland

Hyundai Motorsport has withdrawn Oliver Solberg’s WRC entry from Rally Finland after an FIA inspection revealed roll cage damage to the i20 N following a heavy crash on Friday morning.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.