All

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
WRC / Rally Greece News

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala expects to make a decision regarding the 2022 driver line-up for the squad's third entry by the end of October.

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

The Japanese marque is yet to officially confirm any drivers for 2022 although it is widely expected Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera will be retained, while Takamoto Katsuta appears likely to remain in the squad’s fourth entry.

However, the team's third Yaris has triggered plenty of speculation with seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier set for only a partial campaign next season, freeing up a part-time seat at the factory Toyota squad.

Former Toyota, Citroen and M-Sport driver Esapekka Lappi has emerged as the favourite to land the seat alongside Ogier, who may contest as many as five rallies next year, according to Latvala.

Lappi has a chance to impress Toyota courtesy of a one-off drive at next month’s Rally Finland in a privateer Yaris run by the Japanese the marque next month.

Latvala is hopeful a decision will be reached regarding the team's driver line-up shortly after the event.

“We have to do it I would say, we need to do it, probably in October so in that month we have to do the decision," said Latvala when asked by Autosport about the timeframe of the decision for the third car.

When asked about Ogier’s plans for 2022 Latvala added: “Nothing has been decided.

"He wants to drive in Monte Carlo. this is clear, he has said he is not so eager to be in Sweden.

“He has mentioned that four to five rallies is something he is thinking [about], but these are the discussions we have had so far, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Latvala admits Lappi is in the strongest position for the drive but confirmed the Finn is not the only candidate.

“Of course we have been evaluating other drivers and also we still have a chance to look at Esapekka,” said Latvala.

“Esapekka is in the strongest position for us to have in the team next year, but there is still many drivers not having seat that you could have for next year so they’re still drivers on the market.

“I really hope Esapekka will do a good event and of course that would help our decision.”

Switching to the team’s other out of contract drivers in Evans and Rovanpera, the pair have both recently tested Toyota’s 2022 Yaris which further cements their expected places in the line-up for next year.

Latvala remained tight-lipped on the duo’s contract renewals.

“Unfortunately I can’t confirm that at this point but of course it is looking good, very good,” he said.

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains Plus

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021

