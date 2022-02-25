Tickets Subscribe
WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Hyundai frustrated as hybrid issue ends Tanak's WRC victory chance

Hyundai has described Ott Tanak’s Rally Sweden retirement as “very frustrating” after a hybrid issue out of the team’s hands ended the Estonian’s bid for a World Rally Championship victory.

Tom Howard
By:

Tanak was firmly in the fight for the win having won two stages on Friday placing the 2019 world champion 1.1 seconds adrift of the lead when drama struck.

Tanak had completed the final 10km of stage five with a hybrid issue, which then triggered a red warning light on his car that required him to stop on a road section.

As per new Rally1 hybrid FIA regulations such a situation requires the team to retire the car as a safety precaution.

The team is then unable to touch the car until it is declared safe by hybrid unit supplier Compact Dynamics.

This is the first time the new regulations have been put to use since the launch of the new Rally1 rules.

Speaking to Autosport, Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet declared the situation frustrating given Tanak had been challenging for the lead.

“It is very frustrating for us and for him,” said Moncet. “He did an incredible race up until this point and he could have been in a leading position, it is not his fault at all.

“During the stage, Ott had an issue with the hybrid which triggered, later on, the red light and of course due to the regulations, and as a safety precaution, we decided to stop him.

“There is a rule in place that when you trigger the red light that the car has to go into quarantine so Compact Dynamics and the FIA make sure the car is safe before we actually touch it.

“This is a new process and unfortunately we are the first one to test it so for sure we have to work together.

“We will investigate what has happened and we will investigate with Compact Dynamics and FIA.

“It is not really clear what happened, the car is still not back. It is bit frustrating but let’s go through the whole investigation process.”

Inadvertently Tanak’s demise did however help the cause for Hyundai’s two remaining entries.

A late surge in the final two stages lifted Thierry Neuville into a 4.3s rally lead over Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera, which he will take into Saturday, while Solberg sits in fifth position.

Prior to the event, Moncet declared a podium was achievable in Sweden despite the team’s woeful start to the season in Monte Carlo last month, but is refusing to celebrate the improved pace until the results are secured.

PLUS: The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

“We have to wait for Sunday afternoon - we have seen a lot of issues for our competitors through the rally, it is far from being over,” he added.

“We are of course pleased with the result so far, but the rally is not over yet.

“We have shown some improvement in terms of performance. If we manage to get a podium or podiums then I think it will be more than welcome.”

