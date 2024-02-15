Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden
Hyundai confident Tanak’s WRC engine issue won’t return in Sweden

Hyundai is not expecting the engine issues that hampered Ott Tanak in Monte Carlo to return when the World Rally Championship continues in Sweden this weekend.

Tom Howard
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Anti-lag system issues affected all three Hyundais in Monte Carlo, with Tanak hit the worst by the problem that team principal Cyril Abiteboul admitted was exacerbated by the 2019 world champion’s driving style.

Hyundai has since identified the issue but it is likely the problem will only be completely rectified through the homologation of new software which Hyundai plans to have in place in time for the next asphalt rally in Croatia in April.

However, due to the nature of the snow covered roads in Sweden, Hyundai and Tanak are confident the issue won’t be a factor this weekend.

“Normally it should be much less of an issue. It is quite cold here and much faster so it shouldn’t be a drama,” Tanak told Autosport.

Abiteboul added: “We managed to understand the problem and it is a real problem. It is not like it is because of the way he is driving, yes, it is more visible on his car because of the way he is driving, but it is a problem that needs to be addressed on our side.

“It will be addressed but it probably requires the homologation of a new software which could not take place before Sweden.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“The good news is that we don’t expect the same kind of issue because of the grip level so that should not have too much of an impact here, but it needs to be addressed before the next tarmac rally.”

Looking ahead to Rally Sweden, Abiteboul has identified that returning world champion Kalle Rovanpera will be the rally favourite. But the Frenchman is confident his drivers Tanak, Thierry Neuville and the returning Esapekka Lappi, making his first start of the year, can fight.

“Here it is very different challenge and our set up has been strong in the past here,” said Abiteboul.

“The car has been strong on snow and Ott has won this rally a couple of times and Esapekka has been capable of showing very strong pace, so let’s see.

“We know we have a very strong competitor in Kalle and it is very clear that he is the man to beat. We need to think about trying to beat him if we can, but we also need to think about the championship.”

Monte Carlo winner and championship leader Neuville has set himself the target of a podium given he will face the disadvantage of starting first on the road.

The Belgian has however revealed that his pre-event test didn’t go entirely to plan after suffering software issues that Abiteboul described as “nothing too substantial”.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“An acceptable return [from Sweden] is hard to say, but my target is a podium,” Neuville told Autosport.

“I had a test but it was not very decent. We didn’t get much running and we had some trouble, so we didn’t get all the work done. We had trouble trying new software stuff and it took some time to get it to work properly.

“But looking forward it is hard to judge what conditions we will face now. It looks like it is going to be more challenging than we hoped for but we knew it was going to be the case from the Sunday in Monte Carlo, so I’m prepared for it.”

