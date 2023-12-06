Hyundai completes 2024 WRC driver line-up

Newly-crowned two-time WRC2 champion Mikkelsen and WRC veteran Sordo will share Hyundai’s third i20 N WRC entry with recently re-signed Esapekka Lappi, meaning three driver pairings will pilot the car next year.

Confirmation of Mikkelsen’s return to WRC’s top-flight since 2019 and Sordo’s contract extension completes a strong line-up for the Korean squad.

Five-time WRC title runner-up Thierry Neuville and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, who drove for M-Sport in 2023, will drive the team’s full-time entries.

Mikkelsen is no stranger to the Hyundai squad having driven for the team from 2017-2019 following a stint at Volkswagen, where he scored three WRC wins before the German marque withdrew from the championship.

The Norwegian has been striving to return to the top level and was considered by Hyundai for a 2023 drive before Lappi’s arrival. Since falling out of the top tier, Mikkelsen has claimed WRC2 titles in 2021 and 2023 driving for Toksport Skoda.

“I am very excited to come back to the top category of rallying with Hyundai Motorsport,” said Mikkelsen.

“Since 2019, we have fought hard to return to the top flight of the sport, and I am very glad we are doing it with Hyundai.

“We have a big opportunity in front of us, and we will grab it with both hands and make the most out of it. I want to thank Hyundai Motorsport for putting their faith in us; we will give our maximum to help achieve the high targets that will be set for the 2024 season.”

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport Andreas Mikkelsen, Dani Sordo, Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai’s decision to opt for experience has been further outlined with confirmation of a new deal for fellow three-time WRC rally winner Sordo.

Next year will mark an 11th season with the team for the 40-year-old, who revealed in Japan last month that he would grace WRC stages in 2024.

“I am very happy to be staying with Hyundai Motorsport for another season to help the team achieve its objectives for 2024,” said Sordo.

“The rallies we will compete in suit how I drive, which gives me confidence that we can score lots of points in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid.

“I have been part of the family in Alzenau for over 10 years now and have enjoyed title-winning celebrations in 2019 and 2020, so I will do all I can to help the team get back to the top.”

It is unclear how Hyundai will split the WRC programme across its three drivers next year, although it is expected that Mikkelsen will contest the season opener in Monte Carlo.

“We are delighted to confirm the final elements of our experienced and talented 2024 WRC crew line-up,” said Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

“Dani has contributed a huge amount to the team over the past ten years, both on the stages and in the factory, so we are very happy that he will be continuing with us next season. It is also exciting to see Andreas return to our squad, as he brings with him proven success and plenty of experience that will benefit us in both WRC and Rally2.

“Thanks to their slightly different specialities and a huge amount of experience, the combination of Esapekka, Dani and Andreas will give us the opportunity to put the best team forward for every event to fight alongside Thierry and Ott.”

Hyundai is yet to make an announcement regarding its plans for its development driver Teemu Suninen and Emil Lindholm. Suninen was thought to be among the contenders for a Rally1 seat next year after impressing during outings in Estonia, Finland, Chile and Central Europe.

Hyundai’s driver announcement leaves only M-Sport to confirm its drivers for 2024 after Toyota revealed an unchanged roster, which includes a part-time programme for world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Autosport understands Adrien Fourmaux remains an option for M-Sport. The Frenchman was also a target to drive Hyundai’s third car. Lindholm has also been linked with the Ford squad that is aiming to sign a young driver line-up.