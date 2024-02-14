Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden
News

How to watch WRC's Rally Sweden: schedule, line-up and more

Rally Sweden hosts the second round of the 2024 World Rally Championship season, so here is how and when you can watch this weekend’s action.

Ed Hardy
Author Ed Hardy
Updated
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Thierry Neuville started his hunt for the 2024 World Rally Championship crown in the perfect manner by scoring maximum points at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally. 

The Hyundai driver edged out Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier in an epic head-to-head where Neuville beat the eight-time world champion by 16.1 seconds. 

Neuville is one of the favourites for the 2024 WRC title having previously finished runner-up on five occasions, while reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera is only contesting a partial campaign this season. 

The Belgian’s three closest rivals also completed the top four in Monaco with runner-up Ogier ahead of third-placed Elfyn Evans and 2019 champion Ott Tanak in fourth. 

Next up is Rally Sweden, which is the only round to take place entirely on snow and ice as drivers will tackle 186 miles in the north of the country.  

Rally Sweden is one of the oldest events on the WRC calendar with its inauguration in 1950 - 39 years after Monte Carlo’s debut - and recent times have seen success for Tanak, who has won it twice in the past four years.  

Neuville and Evans have both won it once, while Rovanpera will take Ogier’s place this weekend and the Toyota driver also has one victory in Sweden. 

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

So, it is an event the front-runners have success at meaning WRC should be in for another epic weekend. Here is how to watch all the action.  

When is Rally Sweden? 

  • Date: 15-18 February  

  • Time: 5:40pm GMT/6:40pm local time on Thursday 15 February  

Rally Sweden starts at 5:40pm in the United Kingdom and 6:40pm local time on Thursday 15 February. However, the first stage does not begin until later at 6:05pm in the UK and 7:05pm local time once the ceremonial start has finished. 

Before the opening stage of Rally Sweden is also the shakedown at 8am in the UK - 9am local time - on the 15 February where drivers test various set-ups to fine-tune the car to its optimum state.  

Date 

Leg 

Leg total 

Start time 

Thursday 15 February  

Shakedown 

3.37 miles 

8am GMT/9am local time 

Thursday 15 February  

Ceremonial start 

N/A 

5:40pm GMT/6:40pm local time 

Thursday 15 February  

Stage 1 

3.21 miles 

6:05pm GMT/7:05pm local time 

Friday 16 February  

Stage 2 - Stage 4 

31.90 miles 

7:58am GMT/8:58am local time 

Friday 16 February  

Stage 5 - Stage 7 

31.90 miles 

1:36pm GMT/2:36pm local time 

Friday 16 February  

Stage 8  

3.21 miles 

6:05pm GMT/7:05pm local time 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 9 - Stage 11 

36.00 miles 

6:45am GMT/7:45am local time 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 12 - Stage 14 

36.00 miles 

1:15pm GMT/2:15pm local time 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 15 

6.26 miles 

6:05pm GMT/7:05pm local time 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 16 

15.84 miles 

6:27am GMT/7:27am local time 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 17 

15.84 miles 

9:03am GMT/10:03am local time 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 18 (Power Stage) 

6.26 miles 

11:15am GMT/12:15pm local time 

How can I watch the World Rally Championship?  

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) hold the WRC broadcasting rights in the UK, meaning it will air every round of the 2024 season. 

It is TNT’s tenth year of broadcasting the WRC, however that does mean a subscription is needed to watch the series in the UK. TNT is available from £18 a month for new customers and that includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. Discovery+ is TNT’s live streaming platform, which means the WRC can be watched via a mobile or tablet device, as well as a console in 2024.  

WRC can also be watched via Rally.tv which broadcasts every round, as well as holding the rights to show the European Rally Championship and World Rallycross Championship. Rally.tv has two deals for new customers: an annual pass for £119.99 or a monthly pass for £12.99.  

How can I watch Rally Sweden? 

TNT Sports will broadcast every stage of Rally Sweden with its coverage beginning on Thursday for shakedown at 8am. It starts again on Thursday evening for Rally Sweden’s ceremonial start ahead of the opening stage that night.  

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Early starts then commence the action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while TNT Sports will be on and off with its coverage depending on each stage’s start time. Rally.tv will use a similar format as it will broadcast every stage for Rally Sweden, but not as one continuous programme because stages start at various times across the day.  

Date 

Leg 

Channel 

Coverage from 

Thursday 15 February 

Shakedown 

TNT Sports Extra 1 

8am GMT 

Thursday 15 February 

Ceremonial Start 

TNT Sports Extra 1 

5pm GMT 

Thursday 15 February 

Stage 1 

TNT Sports 4 

6pm GMT 

Friday 16 February 

Stage 2 - Stage 4 

TNT Sports 2 

7:45am GMT 

Friday 16 February 

Stage 5 - Stage 7 

TNT Sports 1/TNT Sports Extra 1 

12:45pm GMT/1:30pm GMT 

Friday 16 February 

Stage 8 

TNT Sports 2 

6pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 9 - Stage 11 

TNT Sports Extra 1 

6:30am GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 12 - Stage 14 

TNT Sports Extra 1/TNT Sports 3 

1pm GMT/1:15pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 15 

TNT Sports 3 

6pm GMT 

Sunday 18 February 

Stage 16 

TNT Sports Extra 1 

7:15am GMT 

Sunday 18 February 

Stage 17 

TNT Sports 2 

8:30am GMT 

Sunday 18 February 

Stage 18 (Power Stage) 

TNT Sports 2 

11am GMT 

Date 

Leg 

Channel 

Coverage from 

Thursday 15 February 

Shakedown 

Rally.tv 

8am GMT 

Thursday 15 February 

Ceremonial Start 

Rally.tv 

4:30pm GMT 

Thursday 15 February 

Stage 1 

Rally.tv 

6pm GMT 

Friday 16 February 

Stage 2 - Stage 4 

Rally.tv 

7:45am GMT 

Friday 16 February 

Stage 5 - Stage 7 

Rally.tv 

12:45pm GMT 

Friday 16 February  

Stage 8  

Rally.tv 

5pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 9 - Stage 11 

Rally.tv 

6:30am GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 12 - Stage 14 

Rally.tv 

12:30pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Stage 15 

Rally.tv 

5:15pm GMT 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 16 

Rally.tv 

6:15am GMT 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 17 

Rally.tv 

8:30am GMT 

Sunday 18 February  

Stage 18 (Power Stage) 

Rally.tv 

11am GMT 

When can I watch the Rally Sweden highlights?  

Rally Sweden highlights are available via Red Bull TV, who will air a package at 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. TNT Sports will also broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme at 10pm on those nights showing the day’s action.  

Another WRC highlights package will be broadcast by ITV4 at 10:15pm on Wednesday 21 February and that programme will run for one hour. 

Daily highlights are also available via Autosport, while the official WRC YouTube channel will also upload a shorter highlights reel soon after the day has finished. 

Date 

Channel 

Time 

Friday 16 February 

Red Bull TV 

9pm GMT 

Friday 16 February 

TNT Sports 2 

10pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

Red Bull TV 

9pm GMT 

Saturday 17 February 

TNT Sports 3 

10pm GMT 

Sunday 18 February 

Red Bull TV 

9pm GMT 

Sunday 18 February 

TNT Sports 4 

10pm GMT 

Wednesday 21 February 

ITV4 

10:15pm GMT 

Rally1 entry list for Rally Sweden 

Team 

Driver 

Co-driver 

 

Hyundai 

Esapekka Lappi 

Janne Ferm 

Ott Tanak 

Martin Jarveoja 

Thierry Neuville 

Martijn Wydaeghe 

M-Sport 

Gregoire Munster 

Louis Louka 

Adrien Fourmaux 

Alexandre Coria 

 

 

Toyota  

Takamoto Katsuta 

Aaron Johnston 

Elfyn Evans 

Scott Martin 

Kalle Rovanpera 

Jonne Halttunen 

Lorenzo Bertelli 

Simone Scattolin *Private entry 

What is the route for Rally Sweden?  

Rally Sweden comprises 18 special stages covering a total competitive distance of 186 miles. A night stage kicks off proceedings on Thursday with 3.21 miles of Umea before heading north-west to Brattby for an early start on Friday.  

Friday at Rally Sweden features two identical loops of three stages in the morning and afternoon, as it starts with 6.69 miles of #42 Brattby before heading north to Norrby (7.68 miles) and then Floda (17.55 miles). Drivers will take a break before an extra session on Friday night with 3.21 miles of Umea for stage eight. 

It’s another early start on Saturday, which follows a similar format with double runs of Vannas (9.72 miles), Sarsjoliden (8.84 miles) and Bygdsiljum (17.44 miles) before a 6.26-mile dash of Umea on Saturday evening.  

Sunday’s finale starts at 7:15am local time where drivers will tackle a double run of Vastervik (15.84 miles) before the weekend closing Power Stage, which is another 6.26 miles of Umea with bonus points on offer to the top five pairings. 

shares
comments
Ed Hardy
More
Ed Hardy
How to watch F1 pre-season testing in 2024

How to watch F1 pre-season testing in 2024

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How to watch F1 pre-season testing in 2024 How to watch F1 pre-season testing in 2024

Daytona 500: Schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500: Schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500: Schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500: Schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

What is the flow-vis paint and aero rake on an F1 car in testing?

What is the flow-vis paint and aero rake on an F1 car in testing?

Formula 1

What is the flow-vis paint and aero rake on an F1 car in testing? What is the flow-vis paint and aero rake on an F1 car in testing?

