How to watch WRC's Central European Rally: Schedule and line-up

Thierry Neuville effectively has one hand on the 2024 World Rally Championship title as he heads into this weekend’s penultimate round with a 29-point advantage.

The Hyundai driver has led the championship since winning the Monte Carlo season opener and a year of consistent results has kept him at the front despite only two victories.

He’s finished a rally outside of the top five just twice this season - Italy (P41) and Latvia (P8), but crucially has scored points in every round unlike his nearest rival and team-mate, 2019 world champion Ott Tanak

But with only 60 points left available, Tanak requires something significant over the next two rounds to beat Neuville, who just needs to extend his advantage beyond 30 this weekend.

There are two more drivers who can still mathematically clinch the title, as Toyota's eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier is 41 points behind Neuville, while last year’s runner-up Elfyn Evans is 46 points off top.

So the title may be clinched at the Central European Rally. If so, that would make it two consecutive years in which it has decided the championship, as last year Kalle Rovanpera - who has only contested seven of 11 rounds in 2024 - claimed back-to-back crowns with second in the rally.

He finished 57.6s behind Neuville, so the 36-year-old has good form at the event which made its WRC debut last year.

It also made history becoming the first WRC round to host stages in three countries as the Central European Rally is spread across the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

While Neuville looks set to clinch his maiden drivers’ crown, the manufacturers’ championship is much tighter and should be decided at the season finale in Japan.

Hyundai leads defending champions Toyota by 17 points despite the Japanese outfit claiming three more victories this season.

But unlike Toyota, Hyundai has claimed top-five finishes at every round while not suffering a double retirement like its rival did in Finland.

Toyota will have an extra entry this weekend with its fourth car piloted by rising star Sami Pajari. The Finn took over the team’s third car in Chile last time out after Toyota opted to bench its full-time driver Takamoto Katsuta for that round. Katsuta has however rejoined the team this weekend at CER.

In third is M-Sport, who sit 220 points behind Toyota but the British squad has contested much of the season with only two points-scoring cars compared to three for its rivals.

M-Sport will have a third entry this weekend though, as gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis will start his fourth rally of the season after Monte Carlo, Kenya and his home event of Greece.

When is the 2024 Central European Rally?

Date: 17-20 October

Start time: 1pm BST/2pm local time on Thursday 17 October 2024

The 2024 Central European Rally officially starts on Thursday 17 October at 1pm in the United Kingdom and 2pm local time in the Prague district of Hradcany in the Czech Republic.

Earlier on Thursday, however, is shakedown at 8:30am BST which gives teams and drivers the opportunity to test different car set-ups ahead of the rally.