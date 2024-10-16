How to watch WRC's Central European Rally: Schedule and line-up
The Central European Rally’s tarmac stages host round 12 of the 2024 World Rally Championship season, so here is how and when you can watch this weekend’s action
When is the 2024 Central European Rally?
-
Date: 17-20 October
-
Start time: 1pm BST/2pm local time on Thursday 17 October 2024
|
Date
|
Leg
|
Leg total
|
Start time
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Shakedown
|
1.30 miles
|
8:30am BST/9:30am local time
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Ceremonial start
|
N/A
|
1pm BST/2pm local time
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Stage 1 - Stage 2
|
8.90 miles
|
2:05pm BST/3:05pm local time
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 3 - Stage 6
|
41.69 miles
|
7:02am BST/8:02am local time
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 7 - Stage 8
|
27.1 miles
|
3:14pm BST/4:14pm local time
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 9 - Stage 11
|
38.36 miles
|
6:58am BST/7:58am local time
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 12 - Stage 14
|
38.36 miles
|
1:28pm BST/2:28pm local time
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 15 - Stage 17
|
24.36 miles
|
8:11am BST/9:11am local time
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 18 (Power Stage)
|
9.24 miles
|
12:15pm BST/1:15pm local time
How can I watch the WRC?
How can I watch the 2024 Central European Rally?
|
Date
|
Leg
|
Channel
|
Coverage from
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Shakedown
|
TNT Sports Extra 1
|
8:30am BST
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Ceremonial start
|
TNT Sports Extra 1
|
12:15pm BST
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Stage 1
|
TNT Sports 3
|
2pm BST
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Stage 2
|
TNT Sports 3
|
5:15pm BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 3
|
TNT Sports 3
|
7am BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 4 - Stage 5
|
TNT Sports 3
|
8:30am BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 6
|
TNT Sports 3
|
12pm BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 7 - Stage 8
|
TNT Sports 1
|
3pm BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 9 - Stage 11
|
TNT Sports 2
|
6:45am BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 12 - Stage 14
|
TNT Sports Extra 1
|
1:15pm BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 15 - Stage 17
|
TNT Sports 2
|
8am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 18 (Power Stage)
|
TNT Sports Extra 1
|
12pm BST
|
Date
|
Leg
|
Channel
|
Coverage from
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Shakedown
|
Rally.tv
|
8:30am BST
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Ceremonial start - Stage 1
|
Rally.tv
|
12:15pm BST
|
Thursday 17 October
|
Stage 2
|
Rally.tv
|
5:15pm BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 3
|
Rally.tv
|
7am BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 4 - Stage 5
|
Rally.tv
|
8:30am BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 6
|
Rally.tv
|
12pm BST
|
Friday 18 October
|
Stage 7 - Stage 8
|
Rally.tv
|
3pm BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 9 - Stage 11
|
Rally.tv
|
6:45am BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
Stage 12 - Stage 14
|
Rally.tv
|
1:15pm BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 15
|
Rally.tv
|
8am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 16 - Stage 17
|
Rally.tv
|
9:30am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
Stage 18 (Power Stage)
|
Rally.tv
|
12pm BST
How can I watch the 2024 Central European Rally highlights?
|
Date
|
Channel
|
Time
|
Saturday 19 October
|
TNT Sports 4
|
12:15am BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
TNT Sports 4
|
5:30am BST
|
Saturday 19 October
|
TNT Sports 2
|
6:15am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
TNT Sports 1
|
12am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
TNT Sports 4
|
4am BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
TNT Sports 4
|
9pm BST
|
Sunday 20 October
|
TNT Sports 3
|
11pm BST
|
Monday 21 October
|
TNT Sports 1
|
5am BST
|
Monday 21 October
|
TNT Sports 1
|
8pm BST
What is the route for the 2024 Central European Rally?
How can Thierry Neuville clinch the 2024 WRC title at the Central European Rally?
Rally1 entry list for the 2024 Central European Rally
|
Team
|
Driver
|
Co-driver
|
Hyundai
|
Ott Tanak
|
Thierry Neuville
|
Adrien Fourmaux
|
Jourdan Serderidis
|
Frederic Miclotte
|
Toyota
|
Sami Pajari
|
Enni Malkonen
|
Sebastien Ogier
|
Takamoto Katsuta
|
Elfyn Evans
