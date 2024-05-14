All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Portugal

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Portugal review

Sebastien Ogier chalked up the impressive milestone of 60 career World Rally Championship victories at Rally Portugal, while Thierry Neuville opened up a 24-point lead in the title race.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Winner Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais emerged from a rally that had five different leaders to defeat Hyundai’s rejuvenated Ott Tanak to take a second win of the season by 7.9s. The victory marked a record sixth Rally Portugal triumph, moving him one clear of WRC legend Markku Alen.  

Tanak delivered his best performance of the season to date to challenge Ogier for the win, with his bid only dented by a stage 13 puncture. A first podium of the year, following a difficult start to the season, moved the Estonian to third in the championship, 31 points adrift of team-mate Neuville, who took a significant stride in his pursuit of a maiden world title.

Neuville managed to smartly limit the damage of starting first on the road and took advantage of high-profile retirements for Toyota duo Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta, to finish third.

It proved to be a weekend to forget for Neuville’s nearest rival Elfyn Evans, who picked up only six points. The Welshman struggled for confidence in GR Yaris, suffered a puncture, a broken radiator and survived a bizarre pacenote drama in what proved to be a difficult rally.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux slipped to fourth in the championship behind Tanak despite producing a fine run to fourth in the rally, ahead of the returning Dani Sordo for Hyundai. 

In the latest edition of Gravel Notes, Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by rally journalist Luke Barry to dissect all the key talking points from Portugal, including the WRC Promoter’s vision for the future of the category. The pair also select their stars, unsung heroes and best quotes from the rally.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles
Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge

Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge

WRC
Rally Portugal
Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Latest news

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe