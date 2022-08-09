Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Finland Podcast

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Finland review and Tom's Toyota co-drive

Rally Finland produced a truly incredible World Rally Championship battle as Ott Tanak spoiled the homecoming for points leader Kalle Rovanpera.

The Hyundai driver took victory ahead of the Finnish superstar, but Rovanpera was still able to extend his WRC lead to 94 points with just five rounds remaining.

Esapekka Lappi completed the podium but only after a hectic final day after he rolled his Toyota and needed to use water from the local lakes to top up his leaking radiator to make the finish.

In addition, Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard tells podcast host Martyn Lee about his experience no mere mortal has any business doing - co-driving a top tier rally car alongside one of the world's best drivers, as he calls the pace notes for Takamoto Katsuta in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

