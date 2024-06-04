Gravel Notes Podcast: Dissecting WRC’s Sardinia sprint experiment
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak hauled himself back into the World Rally Championship title fight after snatching victory in Sardinia from Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier in a record-equalling finish.
Tanak defeated eight-time world champion Ogier by 0.2s after a puncture in the final stage cost the Frenchman a likely win. The winning margin equalled the closest-ever finish in WRC history set in 2011, when Ogier beat his now Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala at Rally Jordan.
Hyundai’s Dani Sordo completed the podium in what might be his final 191st and final WRC start, while team-mate and points leader Thierry Neuville rued a loss of concentration that reduced his championship advantage to 18 points.
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans was unable to fully capitalise on Neuville’s Friday crash after struggles with his GR Yaris and now sits tied with Tanak in pursuit of Neuville.
This all played out as the WRC rolled out its new 48-hour sprint rally concept, which it hopes to introduce at more events next year.
Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by rally journalist Luke Barry to analyse a record-equalling rally and discuss the championship’s new format.
The pair also select their stars, unsung heroes and best quotes from the rally.
