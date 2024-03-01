All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC
Podcast

Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC

It’s been a seismic week for the World Rally Championship following the FIA’s unveiling of its vision for the future of top level rallying.

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

The extensive concept revealed by the world motorsport governing body on Wednesday features a raft of significant changes to the WRC’s technical and sporting regulations alongside a plan to improve the championship’s promotion.

Perhaps its most bold decision is to remove the control hybrid units from Rally1 cars for the 2025 season. Hybrid power formed a significant part of the new Rally1 regulations introduced in 2022 and the changes mean Rally1 cars in their current form won’t see out the original five-year homologation cycle.

The current Rally1 cars will continue to compete next season although without hybrid, while the air restrictor and aerodynamics will be reduced in a bid to cut costs. The original Rally1 car attracted a price tag of close to one million euros.

These changes will be ratified in June alongside a new set of Rally1 regulations that will be introduced from 2026. Based on the Rally1 car concept, the cars will produce around 330 horsepower and be capped at 400,000 euros.

In addition to the technical regulations, the FIA announced plans to form a WRC Promotion Team within the FIA in close collaboration with stakeholders from the WRC Promoter, event organisers and manufacturer teams "to leverage promotional opportunities around each event and maximise the WRC’s full potential".

Read Also:

There are also plans to allow organisers to adopt less rigid event formats, reduce liaison section distances and spread the reach of events, while remote service opportunities will be encouraged with teams permitted to carry limited parts in a small support vehicle.

To dissect this major development, WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by rally journalist Luke Barry unpack all the key points of the FIA’s plan to improve the WRC.

 

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article FIA explains Rally1 roadmap as WRC prepares for two-year transition
Next article WRC teams react to FIA’s vision for the future

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe