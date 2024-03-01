Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
It’s been a seismic week for the World Rally Championship following the FIA’s unveiling of its vision for the future of top level rallying.
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
The extensive concept revealed by the world motorsport governing body on Wednesday features a raft of significant changes to the WRC’s technical and sporting regulations alongside a plan to improve the championship’s promotion.
Perhaps its most bold decision is to remove the control hybrid units from Rally1 cars for the 2025 season. Hybrid power formed a significant part of the new Rally1 regulations introduced in 2022 and the changes mean Rally1 cars in their current form won’t see out the original five-year homologation cycle.
The current Rally1 cars will continue to compete next season although without hybrid, while the air restrictor and aerodynamics will be reduced in a bid to cut costs. The original Rally1 car attracted a price tag of close to one million euros.
These changes will be ratified in June alongside a new set of Rally1 regulations that will be introduced from 2026. Based on the Rally1 car concept, the cars will produce around 330 horsepower and be capped at 400,000 euros.
In addition to the technical regulations, the FIA announced plans to form a WRC Promotion Team within the FIA in close collaboration with stakeholders from the WRC Promoter, event organisers and manufacturer teams "to leverage promotional opportunities around each event and maximise the WRC’s full potential".
There are also plans to allow organisers to adopt less rigid event formats, reduce liaison section distances and spread the reach of events, while remote service opportunities will be encouraged with teams permitted to carry limited parts in a small support vehicle.
To dissect this major development, WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by rally journalist Luke Barry unpack all the key points of the FIA’s plan to improve the WRC.
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP
Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Autosport Plus
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments