WRC Rally Italy
Podcast

Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Lancia’s comeback and WRC’s Sardinia sprint

It has been a big week for rallying. Lancia will make a long-awaited comeback to the stages while the World Rally Championship will trial its new sprint concept in Sardinia.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

On Monday, Lancia announced that it will return to rally having committed to creating a Rally4 version of its new Ypsilon hatchback. The marque is synonymous with rallying having racked up a record 10 World Rally Championship titles, with its last arriving in 1992.

While the announcement will see the brand competing in the two-wheel drive Rally4 class, it has created excitement that this might represent the beginning of a full revival for the brand that enjoyed success the WRC in Group B and Group A eras.

Lancia’s return has arrived in the build-up to the sixth round of the WRC which heads to the picturesque island of Sardinia for another tough test on gravel.

This weekend will however see the WRC trial a new sprint format that will see the rally action completed in 48 hours across a reduced 16-satge 266km route.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heads to Sardinia with a 24-point lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, while Ott Tanak has placed his Hyundai ahead of M-Sport Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux in the championship standings.

In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard and rally journalist Luke Barry take a look at what Lancia’s announcement means for the world of rallying and preview the sixth round of the WRC in Sardinia. There is also a return of the Barry’s Brain quiz as Luke’s Sardinia knowledge is put to the test.

 

Previous article Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
