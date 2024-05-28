Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Lancia’s comeback and WRC’s Sardinia sprint

On Monday, Lancia announced that it will return to rally having committed to creating a Rally4 version of its new Ypsilon hatchback. The marque is synonymous with rallying having racked up a record 10 World Rally Championship titles, with its last arriving in 1992.

While the announcement will see the brand competing in the two-wheel drive Rally4 class, it has created excitement that this might represent the beginning of a full revival for the brand that enjoyed success the WRC in Group B and Group A eras.

Lancia’s return has arrived in the build-up to the sixth round of the WRC which heads to the picturesque island of Sardinia for another tough test on gravel.

This weekend will however see the WRC trial a new sprint format that will see the rally action completed in 48 hours across a reduced 16-satge 266km route.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heads to Sardinia with a 24-point lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, while Ott Tanak has placed his Hyundai ahead of M-Sport Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux in the championship standings.

In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard and rally journalist Luke Barry take a look at what Lancia’s announcement means for the world of rallying and preview the sixth round of the WRC in Sardinia. There is also a return of the Barry’s Brain quiz as Luke’s Sardinia knowledge is put to the test.