Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Lancia’s comeback and WRC’s Sardinia sprint
It has been a big week for rallying. Lancia will make a long-awaited comeback to the stages while the World Rally Championship will trial its new sprint concept in Sardinia.
On Monday, Lancia announced that it will return to rally having committed to creating a Rally4 version of its new Ypsilon hatchback. The marque is synonymous with rallying having racked up a record 10 World Rally Championship titles, with its last arriving in 1992.
While the announcement will see the brand competing in the two-wheel drive Rally4 class, it has created excitement that this might represent the beginning of a full revival for the brand that enjoyed success the WRC in Group B and Group A eras.
Lancia’s return has arrived in the build-up to the sixth round of the WRC which heads to the picturesque island of Sardinia for another tough test on gravel.
This weekend will however see the WRC trial a new sprint format that will see the rally action completed in 48 hours across a reduced 16-satge 266km route.
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heads to Sardinia with a 24-point lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, while Ott Tanak has placed his Hyundai ahead of M-Sport Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux in the championship standings.
In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard and rally journalist Luke Barry take a look at what Lancia’s announcement means for the world of rallying and preview the sixth round of the WRC in Sardinia. There is also a return of the Barry’s Brain quiz as Luke’s Sardinia knowledge is put to the test.
