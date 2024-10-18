Fourmaux’s WRC Central Europe struggles down to mystery issue
The M-Sport-Ford driver is at loss to explain why his Ford Puma is not behaving how it should on the asphalt stages
Adrien Fourmaux believes his struggles for pace at the Central European Rally can be attributed to a mystery issue that his M-Sport World Rally Championship team will investigate.
Fourmaux has been one the WRC’s form drivers this year but has strangely been off the pace on this weekend’s asphalt roads, which yielded a WRC2 victory for the Frenchman last year.
He completed Friday’s six stages 1m33.4s adrift of leader Thierry Neuville in what proved to be an extremely difficult day for the 29-year-old.
A hybrid unit failure on stage four (Strasín 1 - 26.69km) caused by an impact from a jump landing put Fourmaux on the back foot. Under new regulations that came in last month, the unit can no longer be reset, meaning he had to complete the remaining four stages without hybrid boost.
However, Fourmaux felt that the hybrid loss was only part of his problems having highlighted handling issues before the failure. At the midday remote service, he said that he was struggling with “everything” when asked what areas of the car were causing strife.
Changes made at the remote service improved the Puma across the afternoon.
But Fourmaux believes there has been something awry with the car since there start of the event as it is not performing the same as it did on the pre-event test or when he was competing at the Rallylegend event last weekend.
“Feeling-wise it seems to be better but the time is still really bad, so I have no idea,” Fourmaux told Autosport.
Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Photo by: M-Sport
“I really struggled on the dirty stuff to slow the car down and rotate it. It is definitely not ideal, but we had a test in the wet – it was really clean with no cuts, and then we went Rallylegend where it was fully dry.
“But here there is a lot of dirt on the road, so I think we missed something on the test.
“But also there is something wrong because directly from the start of the event I mentioned to the team that the car doesn’t feel the same as it was in Rallylegend with the same springs, same anti-roll bar and same dampers, the car was already much softer. There is something we need to investigate.
“We are going to change the anti-roll bar and springs and we will see if there is any difference.”
Fourmaux was one of four Rally1 drivers to suffer a hybrid unit failure on Friday, which added to the frustration.
Team-mate Gregoire Munster and Toyota's Sami Pajari also had to run four stages without the boost as teams are unable to reset the devices on safety grounds under the new regulations.
M-Sport has confirmed that it has replaced the hybrid units on its cars ahead of Saturday's stages.
“We had an issue in Greece and we have had the issue here, it is really frustrating, so I think it is big shame for everybody,” Fourmaux added.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
M-Sport’s 2025 WRC driver line-up plans “up in the air”
Ford simulator boosting M-Sport WRC Puma performances
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies
WRC rising star has “zero idea” over future after Rally1 outings
What M-Sport is looking for from Sesks' WRC “extended audition”
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Latest news
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
Autosport Plus
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments