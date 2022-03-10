FIA appoints Andrew Wheatley as Rally Director

Wheatley has been promoted into the role having previously held the World Rally Championship category manager post since joining the FIA in 2019.

Prior to working for the FIA, Wheatley worked in the Belgian and Polish rally championships before taking up a business development role at British rally squad M-Sport in 2005, after joining the company in 1999.

It was in this position that Wheatley was involved in M-Sport’s S2000, R2 and R5 programmes alongside its racing projects with Bentley in GT3 racing and the now defunct Jaguar I-Pace Trophy.

Wheatley will take over the Rally Director role from former Citroen WRC boss Matton, who left the position in December last year, after playing an instrumental role in ushering in the WRC’s new-for-2022 hybrid Rally1 regulations.

“We have ushered in a great deal of technological change in the past 12 months across the rally spectrum including the introduction of hybrid powertrains and fossil-free fuels at the highest levels,” said Wheatley.

“Our task going forward is to consolidate this and then bring that same level of focus to strengthen the base of the rally pyramid to ensure that we safeguard the future of the sport.

“The future of automotive technology is evolving so quickly we must ensure we keep pace with that change for the benefit of all of stakeholders, engage member clubs through a regional focus and help to develop the stars of tomorrow.”

Wheatley will have responsibility for all activities of the FIA Rally Department at the FIA’s Geneva office and will report to the FIA’s Secretary General for Sport Peter Bayer.

“We are delighted to promote Andrew to the position of Rally Director,” said Bayer.

“Andrew is another example of how internal talent in the FIA is being developed and nurtured throughout the organisation.”

Wheatley’s first WRC event in the new role will be Rally Croatia from April 21-24.