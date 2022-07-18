Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Estonia Review

Tickets Subscribe
All me
WRC / Rally Estonia Podcast

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera moved a step closer to securing a record-breaking World Rally Championship title after delivering a stunning performance to win Rally Estonia.

The 21-year-old clinched his fifth win from seven 2022 events in devastating fashion after conquering changeable weather that wreaked havoc on Estonia’s fast gravel roads.

Rovanpera outlined his impressive skills in extreme conditions to win 14 of 24 stages and defeat Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans by a staggering 1m00.9s.

Meanwhile Hyundai’s home hero Ott Tanak was left to settle for third, almost two minutes adrift as the South Korean marque struggled to match the pace of the front-running Toyotas.

Rovanpera’s performance left many in disbelief at the level of performance he is able to consistently deliver, despite the disadvantage of starting first on the road.

PLUS: How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

The Finn has now extended his championship lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to 83 points with six events remaining.

On the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, join Martyn Lee and Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard as they discuss all the key talking points from Rovanpera's masterclass display.

You can also hear from the championship leader and fellow podium finishers Evans and Tanak as they assess an eventful trip to Estonia, with the 2019 world champion shutting down rumours of Hyundai exiting the WRC, and find out how a co-driver’s legs fixed a misted up windscreen.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation
Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

WRC WRC

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera moved a step closer to securing a record-breaking World Rally Championship title after delivering a stunning performance to win Rally Estonia.

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation
WRC WRC

Tanak shoots down Hyundai WRC exit speculation

Ott Tanak has downplayed speculation Hyundai is considering pulling out of the World Rally Championship, and is confident the team can recover from a difficult start to the hybrid era.

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

Tanak fined for WRC podium cap breach at Rally Estonia
WRC WRC

Tanak fined for WRC podium cap breach at Rally Estonia

Ott Tanak has been fined for failing to wear a Pirelli branded cap issued by the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia’s post-event proceedings.

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
9 h
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
