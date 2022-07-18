Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Estonia Review

The 21-year-old clinched his fifth win from seven 2022 events in devastating fashion after conquering changeable weather that wreaked havoc on Estonia’s fast gravel roads.

Rovanpera outlined his impressive skills in extreme conditions to win 14 of 24 stages and defeat Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans by a staggering 1m00.9s.

Meanwhile Hyundai’s home hero Ott Tanak was left to settle for third, almost two minutes adrift as the South Korean marque struggled to match the pace of the front-running Toyotas.

Rovanpera’s performance left many in disbelief at the level of performance he is able to consistently deliver, despite the disadvantage of starting first on the road.

The Finn has now extended his championship lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to 83 points with six events remaining.

You can also hear from the championship leader and fellow podium finishers Evans and Tanak as they assess an eventful trip to Estonia, with the 2019 world champion shutting down rumours of Hyundai exiting the WRC, and find out how a co-driver’s legs fixed a misted up windscreen.

