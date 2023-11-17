Subscribe
WRC Rally Japan
Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul believes Thierry Neuville’s World Rally Championship Rally Japan crash was caused by his driver being “in too much of a rush” to catch Elfyn Evans.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Updated

Neuville had closed to within 10.5s of Evans and looked set to offer the Toyota driver stern challenge for victory before his rally unravelled on stage six (Inabu Dam, 19.38km).

The Belgian had survived horrendous wet conditions across the morning stages before taking 15s out of Evans on stage five. However a compression in the road at the first corner of stage six resulted in a heavy impact with trees, which ended hopes of denying Toyota a victory on home soil for the second year in succession.

“I was a bit too optimistic in that compression and I hit the sump guard, and it threw me out of the line,” Neuville told Autosport. “So it was very unfortunate, but that is it.” 

The accident compounded a difficult day for Hyundai after the team lost Dani Sordo to crash on stage two while Esapekka Lappi struggled for confidence on the challenging asphalt stages.

Sordo will be unable to rejoin the event in the third i20 N for the second successive season after a fire gutted his car on the opening stage of Friday's leg last year. 

Reflecting on Neuville's shunt, Abiteboul felt his impatience had got the better of him.

“Thierry was able to navigate around all of the challenges of the morning and his motivation was high when the afternoon loop started in better conditions,” Abiteboul told Autosport.

“We were all very impressed with his first stage of the afternoon, which cut the gap by 15s to Elfyn.

“He was probably a bit too much in a rush to recover the gap to Elfyn which led to a mistake and a misjudgement of the speed to tackle that compression.

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team, Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team, Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

“It is what it is. But it is tough losing two cars, and Esapekka is not feeling well at all at this rally and is clearly struggling with confidence after a bad stint of events that he has been through lately, so it is difficult.

“Thierry was very clear arriving here that it was almost victory or nothing. There was nothing at stake in the championship, so I think he wanted to get that victory for him and the team and finish on a high.

“This always means that risk will be taken and we probably took a bit too much risk.”

While convinced of Neuville’s ability behind the wheel, Abiteboul is keen to understand if there is more the team can do to help limit mistakes in the future.

“He is capable of surprising us, he is capable of managing when it needs to be managed like this morning,” he added.

“It is tough on him because he puts in so much work and has so much talent, but it is also tough on us.

“We have to reflect to see if there is something we can do to limit that [errors] in the future, because it is very clear that he has the ambition of the world championship title and it is clear that with his pace and the resources we have, the potential is there.

“We need to work together and that is a discussion we should have to see if there is something we could have done differently in order to get him to manage his pace and impatience a bit differently.”

Neuville’s demise has left Toyota in control of the rally, with Evans leading team-mates Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
