Abiteboul named Hyundai president in management reshuffle

Cyril Abiteboul has been named as Hyundai Motorsport president as part of a senior management reshuffle at the Korean manufacturer.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

The former Renault Formula 1 boss joined Hyundai this year as team principal of its motorsport activities that includes the World Rally Championship and customer programmes in rallying and TCR.

After impressing management in his first season, it has now been announced that Abiteboul will conduct a dual role as president and team principal effective from next year. Outgoing president Sean Kim, who held the position since April 2022, will step down.

The president position will mean Abiteboul will take on new responsibilities regarding Hyundai’s motorsport plans for this season and into the future.

The announcement of Abiteboul is accompanied by several further internal restructuring measures that will commence from the start of 2024, with the objective of improving the marque’s performance and efficiency.

“Firstly, I must say thank you to Sean Kim for bringing me to Hyundai Motorsport and to Hyundai for the trust they have shown in me for this new role,” said Abiteboul.

“We have clear targets in the categories where we are competing. We are also tasked with the transformation of Hyundai Motorsport to reflect the evolution of Hyundai Motor Company and to continue to be a relevant platform for the N brand and products.

“We know there is work to be done, but we enjoy a team of dedicated, talented, and multi-cultural individuals that I will strive to guide with the same values of respect and trust as Sean did during his tenure.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Kim added: “Just as twelve months ago I was pleased to welcome Cyril Abiteboul into the Hyundai family, today I hand over the role of president to him.

“Hyundai Motorsport has been like a family for me these past two years and as I am turning to new challenges, I do so in the knowledge that the company is in the hands of a renewed leadership team, and able to push strongly for the seasons ahead.

“There is an incredible array of talent in Alzenau and I know the future holds the potential for great successes.”

Hyundai continued its preparations for the 2024 WRC season last week with a test on snow at its Finland facility.

The team will field a changed driver line-up featuring 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, who joins fellow full-time driver Thierry Neuville.

Esapekka Lappi, new signing Andreas Mikkelsen and the experienced Dani Sordo will share the third i20 N.

