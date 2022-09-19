Tickets Subscribe
All me
WRX Nürburgring: Secure tickets now & experience thrilling rallycross action

From 12-13 November at the Nürburgring - Tournament mode, Superpole, free access to the paddock - Ticket packages for families & friends - Children up to 12 years free entry

The FIA World RX of Germany will bring thrilling motorsport action to the Nürburgring again this year. From 12-13 November, a double-header will be held in the Müllenbachschleife of the Grand Prix circuit.

The fans will have a lot to look forward to at the World RX season finale - not only two entertaining WRC races, but also a tournament mode, a Superpole shootout and free access to the paddock.

The fast-paced vehicles in the world championship have plenty of horsepower under the hood and are running purely electric for the first time this season. Tickets for the motorsport spectacle are available here. 

 

The FIA World Rallycross Championship is the first world championship to compete in purely electric mode at the Nürburgring. What the drivers and their vehicles are capable of is demonstrated on the circuit of gravel and asphalt, which is just one kilometre long.

Thrilling duels and nerve-racking overtaking manoeuvres are part and parcel of the action. The spectators are right in the middle of every action, because on the stadium-like grandstands in the Müllenbachschleife everything is in view from start to finish.

 

The races with five vehicles each are held in tournament mode. With heats, semifinals and finals, each race promises real thrills. Whoever wins the final will be at the top of the podium.

Ticket packages for families and friends, children up to 12 years old have free entry.

Due to the entertaining motorsport format with many races, eliminations in the knockout system and an exciting final, the FIA World RX of Germany is equally suitable for horsepower enthusiasts, families and casual visitors.

That's why there are also different ticket offers and packages. Day tickets are available from 39 euros, weekend tickets for 59 euros. Children and young people between the ages of 13 and 15, as well as people with disabilities, receive a discount on the ticket price. Children up to and including 12 years of age even enjoy free admission.

In addition, there are special ticket packages for families and friends as well as VIP tickets for an exclusive motorsport adventure. Further information, an FAQ and all ticket prices are available at motorsporttickets.com.

 

Kristoffersson's WRX win run ends after penalty, Gronholm inherits win
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Kristoffersson's WRX win run ends after penalty, Gronholm inherits win

A penalty for contact scuppered Johan Kristoffersson’s 100% winning record in this season’s World Rallycross Championship at Montalegre as Niclas Gronholm inherited victory in round five on Sunday.

Hansen: New electric World RX cars have "more potential" to unlock
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Hansen: New electric World RX cars have "more potential" to unlock

Rallycross legend Kenneth Hansen says the FIA world championship’s new electric cars can be the fastest ever, but still have “more potential” to extract.

WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era

Johan Kristoffersson became the inaugural winner in the World Rallycross Championship’s electric era at Hell in Norway.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013
