Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
World Rallycross News

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled

By:

The opening round of the World Rallycross Championship in Norway has been cancelled, while the Montalegre circuit in Portugal has returned to the schedule to become the season finale.

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled

The Norwegian round was due to begin the World RX campaign on the second weekend in June, but has been cancelled due to "strict border restrictions" in the country due to COVID-19.

The season – the first to run under the leadership of new commercial rights holder Rallycross Promoter GmbH – will now begin at Barcelona in Spain on 23-24 July.

“Earnest efforts were made by all parties to reach a resolution, but strict border restrictions and the lack of a suitable alternative date made it impossible to hold the event in 2021,” said a series statement of the Norwegian round’s cancellation.

Holjes in Sweden had been penciled into its traditional first weekend in July slot, but in the calendar reshuffle has been moved until late August, two weeks before the French round at Loheac, in a bid to allow fans to be able to attend the event, an objective for all rounds for the new promoter.

“Following close consultation with event organisers and the relevant authorities in each of the host countries, an updated calendar has been put together that not only visits some of the best rallycross tracks in the world, but also maximises the likelihood of welcoming fans on-site where possible,” said the statement.

Rounds at the Nurburgring in Germany, which will host and double header the week after the Spanish opener, Riga in Latvia in mid-September and Spa in Belgium in October maintain dates as announced in the previously series revised schedule from March.

Read Also:

However, while Spa was planned to be the season finale, that honor will now be taken by the Montalegre venue in the Vila Real region of Portugal, the circuit returning to the schedule for the first time since 2018.

The venue had been due to return to World RX last year, until the Coronavirus pandemic turned all motor racing schedules on their heads.

“We all acknowledge the positive trend over the summer of the pandemic in Europe,” said Rallycross Promoter GmbH Executive Director Arne Dirks.

“That’s why, after having liaised closely with our key stakeholders, we have taken the deliberate decision to delay the start of the campaign in the hope of being able to open the gates to fans at as many rounds as is feasible and safe, and have assembled what we believe is an irresistible blend of iconic rallycross tracks and state-of-the-art modern venues.

"To be able to confirm the return of Montalegre – a circuit that has always been a fan-favourite and never fails to offer World RX a warm welcome – is fantastic news for all concerned, and whilst we are obviously disappointed not to be able to race in Norway this year due to ongoing complications related to the pandemic, we are sure we will see Hell back on the calendar in the future as World RX races into a bright new era.”

shares
comments
World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar

Previous article

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

37min
Latest news
WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled
WRX

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled

May 12, 2021
World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
WRX

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar

Mar 26, 2021
Christoffersson and Ekstrom teams join forces in WRX
WRX

Christoffersson and Ekstrom teams join forces in WRX

Feb 19, 2021
WRC to take over promotion of World RX from 2021
WRX

WRC to take over promotion of World RX from 2021

Feb 11, 2021
WRX Finland return in 2021 as part of 10-round calendar
WRX

WRX Finland return in 2021 as part of 10-round calendar

Dec 17, 2020
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
BTCC legend Matt Neal tests electric rallycross Supercar
BTCC

BTCC legend Matt Neal tests electric rallycross Supercar

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
World Rallycross

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar

Driving the electric beast behind XE's off-road crusade Plus
Formula E

Driving the electric beast behind XE's off-road crusade

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar

Christoffersson and Ekstrom teams join forces in WRX
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Christoffersson and Ekstrom teams join forces in WRX

WRC to take over promotion of World RX from 2021
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRC to take over promotion of World RX from 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.