All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
World Rallycross

World RX plans UK street race in 2025 with MotoFest Coventry organisers

The World RallyCross Championship has entered discussions with the organisers of MotoFest Coventry with the target of hosting a street race in the UK in 2025.

James Newbold
James Newbold
World RX of Hong Kong

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

It was announced on Friday, on the eve of this weekend's MotoFest, that a proposed layout has already been drafted and that a feasibility study conducted by circuit designer Driven International has been submitted to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for approval.

A period of consultation will take place involving local residents in the coming months to agree on how the project can be taken forward.

The plans follow World RX staging its first street event in Hong Kong to conclude the 2023 campaign, which was described to Autosport as an “incredibly important” test case that could lead to racing in more non-traditional venues in the future.

Managing Director of Rallycross Promoter Arne Dirks said: "Since being appointed promoter of this championship, one thing that has been clear to us is rallycross’ enormous potential to appeal to new audiences – a point very well-illustrated by the phenomenal success of our inaugural city-centre event in Hong Kong last year.

"That was a real ‘milestone’ moment and has encouraged us to explore further metropolitan locations.

"MotoFest Coventry has solidly established itself as one of the UK’s most popular car-themed events, and after being introduced to James [Noble – Festival Director] and his team, we quickly agreed that we share a common vision – to bring maximum entertainment to as many people as possible in a dynamic downtown setting.

"We are excited to continue working together as we investigate the possibility of incorporating World RX into MotoFest in 2025 and beyond."

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Noble added: "MotoFest Coventry is hugely excited to have entered into advanced discussions with the FIA World Rallycross Championship promoter to stage a World RX round at our 2025 festival weekend.

"We have made no secret in the past of our ambition to host competitive motorsport on Coventry Ring Road and having successfully delivered closed-road time trials, we are now driving forward with the next phase of that plan.

"With the ambition to stage exhilarating, electric and sustainably-fuelled racing on our unique city-centre sprint circuit, we are taking MotoFest Coventry to the next level by putting the event at the heart of sustainable motorsport for now and the future.

"This is a massive opportunity to showcase Coventry’s motoring past with a project that will help to secure its future as a city at the heart of transport innovation and development."

The Midlands has a strong tradition of street racing, with the Birmingham Superprix forming part of the International Formula 3000 calendar between 1986 and 1990.

Britain returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019 last year, but its event at Lydden Hill was overshadowed by the paddock fire which destroyed Special ONE Racing's Lancias and prompted an investigation that resulted in the electric RX1e cars being shelved for the remainder of the season.

World RX has for this year launched its 'Battle of Technologies' concept which will allow RX1e machines to race against combustion counterparts using sustainable fuel.

It has also announced a new event format, returning to scoring points during heat races.

The 2024 World RX season gets underway at Holjes in Sweden on 6 July, before taking in trips to Hungary, Belgium, Portugal and a new event in Australia at an unconfirmed venue.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article When is F1 and every other motorsport series starting in 2024?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
Friday favourite: The “trick” features that endeared Unser to Penske's forgotten car

Friday favourite: The “trick” features that endeared Unser to Penske's forgotten car

IndyCar
Friday favourite: The “trick” features that endeared Unser to Penske's forgotten car
Wolff: Mercedes got Hamilton undercut messaging "completely wrong" in F1 Monaco GP

Wolff: Mercedes got Hamilton undercut messaging "completely wrong" in F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Wolff: Mercedes got Hamilton undercut messaging "completely wrong" in F1 Monaco GP
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Latest news

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
By David Evans
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
By Matt James
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
By David Evans
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
By David Evans
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe