Subscribe
Previous / Ekstrom joins World RX as sporting director for 2023 season
World Rallycross News

Loeb to race new all-electric Lancia Delta in World RX

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb will drive an all-new electric powered Lancia Delta in the 2023 World Rallycross Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Loeb to race new all-electric Lancia Delta in World RX

The nine-time world rally champion will join Guerlain Chicherit to form the new Special ONE Racing team, which intends to field two Delta Evo-e cars in this year’s all-electric World Rallycross Championship.

The car has been designed and developed by Chicherit’s own GCK Motorsport team, which first revealed plans in 2021 to revive the iconic Lancia Delta that made a name for itself in the World Rally Championship during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The car, powered by two 250kW motors, made its debut at the Nurburgring last year.

The news sees Loeb return to World RX having previously contested full seasons in the championship from 2016-2018, driving a factory-backed Peugeot 208 WRX. In that period the Frenchman twice finished fourth in the championship and scored two outright wins at Latvia (2016) and Belgium (2018).

Loeb is set to contest the 2023 championship in parallel to his rally and rally raid commitments. The 49-year-old is currently competing in the World Rally Raid Championship for the Prodrive-run Bahrain Raid Xtreme squad but is yet to secure a part-time drive in this year’s World Rally Championship.

“I'm from a generation that was brought up seeing wins by Lancia Deltas in rally racing. So I naturally have a weakness for this car,” said Loeb.

"But when Guerlain spoke to me the first time about tackling a rallycross, I thought he was mad! Then I tried the car in December 2022 and I was immediately won over by its dynamic qualities. I have great faith in this project and I can't wait to champion it on tracks around the world."

Sebastien Loeb, Lancia Delta Special ONE Racing team

Sebastien Loeb, Lancia Delta Special ONE Racing team

Photo by: Special One Racing

Chicherit added: “It's a dream of mine to be able to align two cars of my own brand with the World RX, one of which is entrusted to a sports legend. The scene is set to see Special ONE Racing become a top-notch team.

“From this season, we'll have the opportunity to make history, becoming the first to have a retrofitted car win a World Championship race. Let's get going.”

The championship’s first of nine rounds begins at Montalegre, Portugal from 3-4 June.

shares
comments

Ekstrom joins World RX as sporting director for 2023 season
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC and FIA retire Craig Breen’s number 42

WRC and FIA retire Craig Breen’s number 42

WRC
Rally Croatia

WRC and FIA retire Craig Breen’s number 42 WRC and FIA retire Craig Breen’s number 42

Hyundai announces WRC Rally Croatia plans

Hyundai announces WRC Rally Croatia plans

WRC
Rally Croatia

Hyundai announces WRC Rally Croatia plans Hyundai announces WRC Rally Croatia plans

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Matt James

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

How good is World Rallycross?

How good is World Rallycross?

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
David Evans

How good is World Rallycross? How good is World Rallycross?

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Hal Ridge

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Petter Solberg

Solberg: why rallycross is my future Solberg: why rallycross is my future

Solberg: back to school

Solberg: back to school

Plus
Plus
World Rallycross
Petter Solberg

Solberg: back to school Solberg: back to school

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.