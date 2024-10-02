Why Rossi believes he has plenty of time to achieve his car racing ambitions

In a month's time, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will take another step in his glittering motorsports career when he gets his first run in BMW's LMDh prototype in the World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

It seems inconceivable that the seven-time MotoGP world champion, who has since tried his hand at rallying and currently competes in the World Endurance Championship, is eligible for a rookie test, but he will drive the BMW M Hybrid V8 at the Bahrain International Circuit on 3 November, a day after the conclusion of the 2024 WEC season in the Gulf nation.

It could have been an altogether different ascent to the premier class had he fulfilled his boyhood dream of racing in Formula 1. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Rossi, 45, speaks about his post-MotoGP racing career - and how he would have loved to have raced in F1 for Ferrari - and his plans for the future.

"My dream was to race in cars and F1," he says, "also because my dad was a motorcycle racer, but his career was full of injuries, so he was afraid for me. After motorcycles he switched to cars, as I am doing now, so he pushed me to start with karting because he thought it was a little less dangerous in cars."

Rossi first tested a Ferrari F1 car at Fiorano in April 2004 and took to the track wearing one of Michael Schumacher's spare helmets rather than one of his own. He earned the respect of Schumacher, who backed the Italian to swap codes and go from MotoGP to F1.

Rossi had a similar mid-season shakedown at Fiorano in 2005 before a major pre-2006 season test session at Valencia, driving a V10-engined car, albeit detuned. This was his crack at the big time. With Schumacher ageing, Rossi was a serious consideration for Ferrari but he was also in a contract year himself and decided to re-sign with Yamaha to remain in MotoGP.

Valentino Rossi tests for Ferrari Photo by: Mark Capilitan

He added: "I tried to race in MotoGP as much as possible because I didn't want to quit when I was at the top, I preferred to continue until I couldn't take it anymore. For me, the passion for motorcycles has always been great and I didn't want to have any regrets about retiring prematurely when I could still give something. I was in no hurry, and once my MotoGP career was over I was ready to get in the car.

"In my head I always had the idea of racing in a car once the adventure in motorcycles was over. After testing with Ferrari there was the possibility of quitting earlier and moving to F1, but I decided to stay in motorcycles and honestly, it was the right choice because I knew I was still strong, while in cars it was a leap of faith.

"However, during the year I always tried to find some time to learn how to race in the car as well. For many years I took part in the Monza Rally Show, since it was held at the end of the MotoGP season. At first my idea was really to race in rallies, so I also did two WRC rallies, with Subaru in New Zealand 2006 and with Ford at RAC 2009.

"But I realised that rallies are something else and I like racing on the track better. I'm better at it and then it's more like motorcycles. So I tried to figure out what I could do, tried different things and GT3 seemed the best.

"I raced with Kessel Racing's Ferrari in the Blancpain at Monza and Nurburgring 2012, but after that, I didn't have any more time. When I could, I raced in other events, such as the Gulf 12H, always to keep myself active."

One wonders what would have happened had he decided to focus on F1 rather than MotoGP following that pre-season test in 2006, but what is apparent is that there are no regrets or lamenting missed opportunities. Instead, he is now focused on reaching the top of the WEC and the rookie test in Bahrain will see him take the next step. Yet rather like his F1 aspirations in the past, he is keeping his expectations firmly in check.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"I would love to race in Hypercar," he says, "because it is the MotoGP of prototypes, but it is not a goal I have set. I would be fine with becoming a strong driver in GT3, then of course, if a possibility emerges, I don't back down."

Rossi is now a father and his partner Francesca Sofia Novello is expecting their second child in the new year. He has also spoken about limiting his racing commitments but that does not mean he sees himself giving up on racing entirely.

"I would like to race at least another 10 years with cars," he says. "That is the goal, then it is true that in life there are never certainties, but I would like to race for a long time.

"With these cars, the driving is very technical, but physically, even if you are not younger, it is not a disadvantage. That's why I think I can go on for several years, mainly because I enjoy it and have a lot of fun, which is key. That's what we're here for!"