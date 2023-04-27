WEC Spa: Giovinazzi leads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Ferrari led second practice for this weekend’s World Endurance Championship round at Spa, with Antonio Giovinazzi heading team-mate Miguel Molina prior to a red flag that curtailed the session.
Giovinazzi’s #51 499P Le Mans Hypercar dipped under the benchmark time set in opening practice by Sebastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota GR010 LMH, posting a best lap of 2m01.871s.
That proved 1.278s faster than Molina in the second Ferrari, which spent much of the first half of the session in the garage before its 2m03.149s lap.
Earl Bamber put the #2 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh third with a 2m03.338s early in the 90-minute session before the first of two red flags triggered as two Hypercars hit trouble.
The sister Ganassi #3 Cadillac which is contesting the full IMSA SportsCar Championship season and making a WEC cameo at Spa stopped on track in Renger van der Zande’s hands at the same time as Dane Cameron’s #5 Penske-run Porsche 963 LMDh lost power.
The second works Porsche also lost track time as Andre Lotterer stopped the #6 machine with hybrid problems.
Ryo Hirakawa improved to fourth in the lead #8 Toyota shortly before the second red flag caused by an incident involving the GTE Am Ferrari 488 GTE Evos of Thomas Flohr and Diego Alessi at Raidillon.
The Japanese logged a 2m04.380s which was 2.509s off the outright pace and over a second slower than its FP1 effort.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R - Hybrid: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Paul Foster
Jean-Eric Vergne put the first of the Peugeot 9X8 LMHs into fifth on a 2m05.180s ahead of the garagiste Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 of Olivier Pla.
The second Toyota, the #7 in which Kamui Kobayashi managed a 2m05.729s, was 3.858s down on the Ferrari in seventh but comfortably clear of Nico Muller’s #94 Peugeot and Jota’s customer 963.
A 2m06.711s lap from Ye Yifei was 2.337s faster than the car managed in Will Stevens’ hands in FP1 as the team continues to blood in its newly-arrived machine following its preliminary shakedown at Weissach last week.
The Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH was the last of the Hypercars to set a representative time, as Jacques Villeneuve punched in a 2m.08.557s shortly before the stoppage.
In LMP2, Robin Frijns set the pace in the #31 WRT ORECA-Gibson 07, going 0.410s quicker than Filipe Albuquerque’s #22 United Autosports example.
The Portuguese, who returns to the cockpit after missing the last round in Portimao on IMSA duty at Long Beach, couldn’t match the 2m06.108s lap from 2022 outright podium finisher Frijns.
Louis Deletraz put the #41 WRT ORECA third, ahead of Fabio Scherer (InterEuropol Competition) and Gabriel Aubry’s Vector Sport example.
Prior to Flohr’s crash, Davide Rigon had moved the #54 AF Corse Ferrari to the head of the GTE Am timesheets with a 2m15.736s lap.
His fellow factory driver Daniel Serra settled into second, 1.050s in arrears, aboard the #57 Kessel Racing machine while Riccardo Pera (GR Racing) put the best of the Porsches third.
WEC Spa - FP2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|2'01.871
|2
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|2'03.149
|1.278
|3
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|2'03.338
|1.467
|4
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|2'04.380
|2.509
|5
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|2'05.180
|3.309
|6
|708
| Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|2'05.545
|3.674
|7
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|2'05.729
|3.858
|8
|31
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.108
|4.237
|9
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|2'06.128
|4.257
|10
|22
|Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.518
|4.647
|11
|41
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.633
|4.762
|12
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|2'06.711
|4.840
|13
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.759
|4.888
|14
|10
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.791
|4.920
|15
|9
|Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'06.933
|5.062
|16
|23
| Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'07.086
|5.215
|17
|63
| Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'07.145
|5.274
|18
|28
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'07.167
|5.296
|19
|36
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'07.914
|6.043
|20
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|2'08.557
|6.686
|21
|35
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'08.969
|7.098
|22
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|2'10.875
|9.004
|23
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'15.736
|13.865
|24
|57
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.786
|14.915
|25
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.993
|15.122
|26
|88
| Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.172
|15.301
|27
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.230
|15.359
|28
|3
| Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|2'17.364
|15.493
|29
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.437
|15.566
|30
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.532
|15.661
|31
|21
|Diego Alessi
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.585
|15.714
|32
|56
|PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.802
|15.931
|33
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|2'17.818
|15.947
|34
|777
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.941
|16.070
|35
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.053
|16.182
|36
|77
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.278
|16.407
|37
|98
| Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.671
|16.800
|38
|33
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|2'19.163
|17.292
|View full results
