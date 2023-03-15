WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice
Toyota continued to show its strength by topping the second free practice session for the 2023 World Endurance Championship season opener at Sebring.
Brendon Hartley set the benchmark time of 1m47.272s early in the one-hour session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, before Kamui Kobayashi lapped three tenths quicker soon after to record 1m46.954s in the sister #7 car.
That lap time proved to be the fastest of the entire week so far, ahead of Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles.
Antonio Fuoco’s #50 Ferrari was best of the rest in third, setting 1m48.121s in the closing stages to pip Richard Westbrook in the sole Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, whose 1m48.265s was over a second off the pace of the Toyota duo.
The session was red flagged after 10 minutes, following a clash between Westbrook and Ryan Hardwick’s GTE Am Proton Porsche at Turn 7, which sent the 911 into the tyrewall. That removed 12 minutes from the available running time while the incident was cleared up and was under investigation by the stewards.
James Calado was fifth quickest in the sister Ferrari 499P, which is making its debut in Sebring, ahead of Olivier Pla’s Glickenhaus 007, which was 2.7s off the pace.
The best Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh was Fred Makowiecki’s #5 car, but it was almost 3s off the pace. The fastest Peugeot 9X8, meanwhile, was slower than the quickest LMP2 car in ninth overall.
A second, much shorter, red flag was required for Takashi Kimura's Ferrari spinning to a halt at Turn 3.
#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
In LMP2, Pietro Fittipaldi led the way by setting 1m50.806s in the opening minutes in his #28 Jota ORECA-Gibson 07, and then extended his advantage with 1m50.326s.
That was almost four tenths clear of the closely matched United Autosports cars, which were just 0.007s apart.
GTE Am proved to be highly competitive with Alessio Picariello (Iron Lynx Porsche 911) leading in the early stages on 1m59.160s, beaten first by Casper Stevenson (D’Station Aston Martin) and then Nicky Catsburg (Corvette) and, eventually, Daniel Serra (Kessel Racing Ferrari 488) who set 1m58.845s.
Third free practice begins at 11:55 local time at Sebring on Thursday.
WEC Sebring - FP2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'46.954
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'47.272
|0.318
|3
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.121
|1.167
|4
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.265
|1.311
|5
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'48.606
|1.652
|6
|708
| Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.700
|2.746
|7
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'49.782
|2.828
|8
|28
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.326
|3.372
|9
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'50.378
|3.424
|10
|22
|Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.701
|3.747
|11
|23
| Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.708
|3.754
|12
|48
| David Beckmann
Ye Yifei
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.827
|3.873
|13
|10
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.902
|3.948
|14
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'50.914
|3.960
|15
|41
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.918
|3.964
|16
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'51.060
|4.106
|17
|36
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.229
|4.275
|18
|35
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.415
|4.461
|19
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'51.524
|4.570
|20
|9
|Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.722
|4.768
|21
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.144
|5.190
|22
|63
| Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.457
|5.503
|23
|31
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.819
|5.865
|24
|57
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.845
|11.891
|25
|33
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.122
|12.168
|26
|777
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.156
|12.202
|27
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.160
|12.206
|28
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.191
|12.237
|29
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.331
|12.377
|30
|21
| Stefano Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.496
|12.542
|31
|77
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.506
|12.552
|32
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.689
|12.735
|33
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.011
|13.057
|34
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.041
|13.087
|35
|56
|PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.080
|13.126
|36
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.186
|13.232
|37
|88
| Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.261
|14.307
