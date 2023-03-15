Subscribe
Previous / WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023 Next / Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable
WEC / Sebring News

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

Toyota continued to show its strength by topping the second free practice session for the 2023 World Endurance Championship season opener at Sebring.

Charles Bradley
By:
WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

Brendon Hartley set the benchmark time of 1m47.272s early in the one-hour session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, before Kamui Kobayashi lapped three tenths quicker soon after to record 1m46.954s in the sister #7 car.

That lap time proved to be the fastest of the entire week so far, ahead of Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles.

Antonio Fuoco’s #50 Ferrari was best of the rest in third, setting 1m48.121s in the closing stages to pip Richard Westbrook in the sole Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, whose 1m48.265s was over a second off the pace of the Toyota duo.

The session was red flagged after 10 minutes, following a clash between Westbrook and Ryan Hardwick’s GTE Am Proton Porsche at Turn 7, which sent the 911 into the tyrewall. That removed 12 minutes from the available running time while the incident was cleared up and was under investigation by the stewards.

Read Also:

James Calado was fifth quickest in the sister Ferrari 499P, which is making its debut in Sebring, ahead of Olivier Pla’s Glickenhaus 007, which was 2.7s off the pace.

The best Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh was Fred Makowiecki’s #5 car, but it was almost 3s off the pace. The fastest Peugeot 9X8, meanwhile, was slower than the quickest LMP2 car in ninth overall.

A second, much shorter, red flag was required for Takashi Kimura's Ferrari spinning to a halt at Turn 3.

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, Pietro Fittipaldi led the way by setting 1m50.806s in the opening minutes in his #28 Jota ORECA-Gibson 07, and then extended his advantage with 1m50.326s.

That was almost four tenths clear of the closely matched United Autosports cars, which were just 0.007s apart.

GTE Am proved to be highly competitive with Alessio Picariello (Iron Lynx Porsche 911) leading in the early stages on 1m59.160s, beaten first by Casper Stevenson (D’Station Aston Martin) and then Nicky Catsburg (Corvette) and, eventually, Daniel Serra (Kessel Racing Ferrari 488) who set 1m58.845s.

Third free practice begins at 11:55 local time at Sebring on Thursday. 

WEC Sebring - FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'46.954  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.272 0.318
3 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'48.121 1.167
4 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'48.265 1.311
5 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'48.606 1.652
6 708 France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 1'49.700 2.746
7 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'49.782 2.828
8 28 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.326 3.372
9 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'50.378 3.424
10 22 Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.701 3.747
11 23 United States Josh Pierson
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.708 3.754
12 48 Germany David Beckmann
China Ye Yifei
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.827 3.873
13 10 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.902 3.948
14 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'50.914 3.960
15 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.918 3.964
16 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'51.060 4.106
17 36 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.229 4.275
18 35 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.415 4.461
19 4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Canada Jacques Villeneuve 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'51.524 4.570
20 9 Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.722 4.768
21 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.144 5.190
22 63 France Doriane Pin
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.457 5.503
23 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.819 5.865
24 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'58.845 11.891
25 33 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 1'59.122 12.168
26 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.156 12.202
27 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.160 12.206
28 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.191 12.237
29 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.331 12.377
30 21 Italy Stefano Costantini
France Simon Mann
Ulysse De		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.496 12.542
31 77 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'59.506 12.552
32 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.689 12.735
33 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.011 13.057
34 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.041 13.087
35 56 PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.080 13.126
36 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.186 13.232
37 88 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'01.261 14.307
View full results
shares
comments

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Friday favourite: The American duo behind a dramatic Le Mans finish

Friday favourite: The American duo behind a dramatic Le Mans finish

Le Mans

Friday favourite: The American duo behind a dramatic Le Mans finish Friday favourite: The American duo behind a dramatic Le Mans finish

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

NASCAR

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

F1 Formula 1

How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.