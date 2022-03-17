Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times

Glickenhaus claimed the top spot in the third free practice session for the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday, four tenths clear of Alpine.

Charles Bradley
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times

As in Wednesday afternoon’s second session, the Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Thursday morning, only for the Glickenhaus 007 LMH to jump ahead towards the end.

After a quiet Wednesday for the Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs, they ran an early 1-2 with Brendon Hartley ahead of Jose Maria Lopez, but both failed to dip under the 1m50s barrier.

Nicolas Lapierre then went quickest with a 1m50.293s in the one-hour practice period, before working down to 1m49.664s that appeared to cement his position at the top of the times.

But with 20 minutes of the session to go, Lapierre's fellow Frenchman Olivier Pla then pipped him to the top spot with a time of 1m49.261s to end the session on top for Glickenhaus, 0.403s faster than the Alpine.

Third quickest was Filipe Albuquerque’s United Autosports LMP2 ORECA on 1m49.745s, just 0.081s off the Alpine’s pace.

The Portuguese driver's effort pushed his compatriot Antonio Felix da Costa down to fourth in his Jota LMP2 ORECA, with a lap of 1m49.980s.

The Toyotas ended the session in fifth and eighth, with the #7 car setting 1m50.169s, ahead of Paul di Resta’s 1m50.438s in the second United ORECA and AF Corse’s similar car.

The #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 led the GTE Pro times early on, with Gianmaria Bruni setting the bar at 1m57.672s.

Christensen again set the GTE Pro pace in the #92 Porsche

Christensen again set the GTE Pro pace in the #92 Porsche

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After a spell in the pits, Wednesday’s pacesetter Michael Christensen then beat team-mate Bruni’s time with a 1m57.448s lap just after the halfway point of the one-hour session in the #92 car.

Nick Tandy took third in the sole Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, just 0.021s off Bruni, with the GTE Am-leading Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli next up on 1m58.776s.

The AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos once again struggled, with James Calado unable to dip under 1m59.005s in fifth, and just over a tenth clear of Harry Tincknell in the best of the GTE Am Dempsey Proton Porsches.

Qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm, local time.

1000 Miles of Sebring live on Motorsport.tv

1000 Miles of Sebring live on Motorsport.tv

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

shares
comments
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Previous article

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
NASCAR, Hendrick plan 2023 Le Mans entry with modified Next Gen car
Le Mans

NASCAR, Hendrick plan 2023 Le Mans entry with modified Next Gen car

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”
Video Inside
NASCAR

Kyle Busch: NASCAR action at revamped Atlanta is “going to be crazy”

Latest news

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus
WEC WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
3 h
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.