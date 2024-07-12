WEC Sao Paulo: Peugeot fastest in red-flagged opening session
Peugeot quickest as a crash for #78 Lexus brings early end to the opening practice session of WEC's Sao Paulo round
Peugeot set the quickest time in the opening practice for the World Endurance Championship at Sao Paulo after a red flag brought an early end to the session.
The 90-minute session was red-flagged at exactly the halfway point when Arnold Robin heavily crashed his #78 ASK Lexus RC F GT3 at Turn 4 on a damp but drying track.
Although bronze-rated Robin was reported to be OK and taken to medical centre for evaluation, the impact heavily damaged the barriers at the exit of the left-hander, leading to a prolonged suspension.
With still 20 minutes left on the clock, race control announced the session would not be restarted - with the results declared from the times set immediately prior to the red flag. To make up for the lost time, FP2 will be extended by 45 minutes and will now run from 14:30 to 16:45 on Friday.
Just prior to the stoppage caused by the Lexus, Peugeot had gone quickest in the Hypercar class courtesy of Nico Muller in the #93 9X8.
Having fitted slick tyres on like the rest of the field as the track began to dry out after earlier showers, the Swiss driver first moved to the top of the charts with a time of 1m26.971s before cementing his position with a 1m26.341s.
Cadillac ended up second after 45 minutes of green-flag running, with Earl Bamber - who had set the pace on wet tyres early on - lapping the circuit in 1m26.520s, 0.179s down on Muller’s benchmark.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Third place went to the #6 Porsche 963 of Andre Lotterer, who was the first to set competitive lap times on slicks. The German’s best effort of 1m26.657s was 0.226s off the pace, but comfortably clear of fourth-placed Sebastien Buemi in the best of the Toyotas, the #8 GR010 HYBRID.
AF Corse driver Yifei Ye led Ferrari’s three-car attack in fifth after posting a time of 1m26.824s, while BMW driver Rene Rast made it six different manufacturers inside the top six with a time of 1m26.871s.
No other driver was able to lap within a second of Muller, as the red flag was deployed not long after the track had dried completely.
Miguel Molina in the Le Mans 24 Hours-winning #50 Ferrari was 1.003s off the pace in seventh place, while Mike Conway - making his WEC return after missing Le Mans due to a cycling accident - put the #7 Toyota up to eighth in the ranking.
Next up was Michael Christensen in the #5 Porsche, while Jean-Karl Vernay was a surprise 10th in the Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-Competizione.
The two Alpine A424 LMDh cars ended up 12th and 13th, while Jota ended up at the bottom of the Hypercar order with its two customer Porsche 963s.
McLaren leads the LMGT3 category
In the LMGT3 class, Nicolas Costa topped the session in the #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3 after setting a time of 1m35.881s just before the red flag.
That put the local driver just 0.003s clear of Alex Riberas in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, while the sister Aston car entered under the D’station Racing banner finished third with a time of 1m36.104s set by Marco Sorensen.
#95 United Autosports McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Joshua Caygill, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The two Lamborghinis occupied positions fourth and fifth, with Matteo Cressoni just edging ahead in the #60 Iron Lynx Huracan GT3.
The #78 Lexus that brought out the red flag ended up 17th out of the 18 class runners, with Robin having set the car's best time of 1m40.108s prior to his off at Turn 4.
Robin’s team-mate Kelvin van der Linde had previously put the car at the top of the order on wet tyres when the track was still damp.
WEC Sao Paulo - FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|26
|
1'26.341
|179.664
|2
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|21
|
+0.179
1'26.520
|0.179
|179.292
|3
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|26
|
+0.226
1'26.567
|0.047
|179.195
|4
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|22
|
+0.436
1'26.777
|0.210
|178.761
|5
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|23
|
+0.483
1'26.824
|0.047
|178.664
|6
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|24
|
+0.530
1'26.871
|0.047
|178.568
|7
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|24
|
+1.003
1'27.344
|0.473
|177.601
|8
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|24
|
+1.306
1'27.647
|0.303
|176.987
|9
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|26
|
+1.817
1'28.158
|0.511
|175.961
|10
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|A. Serravalle C. Bennett J. Vernay
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|12
|
+2.085
1'28.426
|0.268
|175.428
|11
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|25
|
+2.684
1'29.025
|0.599
|174.247
|12
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|23
|
+3.465
1'29.806
|0.781
|172.732
|13
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|24
|
+4.728
1'31.069
|1.263
|170.336
|14
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|19
|
+4.948
1'31.289
|0.220
|169.926
|15
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|23
|
+5.157
1'31.498
|0.209
|169.538
|16
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|22
|
+5.681
1'32.022
|0.524
|168.572
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|24
|
+6.130
1'32.471
|0.449
|167.754
|18
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|7
|
+6.505
1'32.846
|0.375
|167.076
|19
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|15
|
+7.936
1'34.277
|1.431
|164.540
|20
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|13
|
+9.540
1'35.881
|1.604
|161.788
|21
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|19
|
+9.543
1'35.884
|0.003
|161.782
|22
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|21
|
+9.763
1'36.104
|0.220
|161.412
|23
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|19
|
+9.819
1'36.160
|0.056
|161.318
|24
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy R. Frey M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|19
|
+9.857
1'36.198
|0.038
|161.254
|25
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|
+10.295
1'36.636
|0.438
|160.524
|26
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|23
|
+10.305
1'36.646
|0.010
|160.507
|27
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|23
|
+10.316
1'36.657
|0.011
|160.489
|28
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|21
|
+10.360
1'36.701
|0.044
|160.416
|29
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|17
|
+10.490
1'36.831
|0.130
|160.200
|30
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|20
|
+10.689
1'37.030
|0.199
|159.872
|31
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|
+10.995
1'37.336
|0.306
|159.369
|32
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|22
|
+11.082
1'37.423
|0.087
|159.227
|33
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|15
|
+11.738
1'38.079
|0.656
|158.162
|34
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|20
|
+12.099
1'38.440
|0.361
|157.582
|35
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|
+13.223
1'39.564
|1.124
|155.803
|36
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinC. Schmid K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|16
|
+13.767
1'40.108
|0.544
|154.956
|37
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|17
|
+20.027
1'46.368
|6.260
|145.837
View full results
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
