WEC Losail
Race report

WEC Qatar: Porsche claims maiden Hypercar win in dominant fashion

Porsche clinched its maiden victory in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in Saturday’s season-opening round in Qatar despite encountering some late drama.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

JEP / Motorsport Images

Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Andre Lotterer took top honours in the Qatar 1812Km despite Estre having to make an unscheduled pitstop with fewer than 10 laps to go due to a missing number panel on the left-hand side of the factory #6 Penske 963 LMDh.

It marked the German manufacturer’s first overall victory in the WEC since Brendon Hartley, Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber triumphed in the six-hour fixture at Austin in 2017 with the LMP1-spec Porsche 919 Hybrid.

The #6 Porsche was in control of the race from the middle of the second hour, when a mistake from the #93 Peugeot 9X8 of Nico Muller at Turn 1 promoted Vanthoor to the lead of the race.

The gap between the two cars fluctuated as the race progressed, with Muller bringing Porsche’s lead to under 10 seconds at the beginning of hour six after returning to the wheel of the Peugeot.

However, Vanthoor was able to rebuild his advantage out front after sunset in Doha, putting the Porsche well out of reach as the race descended into a procession.

A minor contact with a Lexus GT3 car at Turn 3 in the penultimate hour for Estre seemed like the only blip in an otherwise faultless performance from the Porsche Penske Motorsport team until the outfit was forced to call in Estre into the pits in the final 15 minutes of the race to stick a new number panel on the car.

Despite losing 20 seconds in the process, Estre still crossed the finish line with over 30 seconds in hand over the #12 Jota Porsche to claim a historic win for the German marque in the WEC season-opener.

Peugeot seemed set for its best-ever finish in the WEC until Vergne suddenly lost power with just two laps to go while running in second, promoting the #12 Jota-run 963 of Callum Ilott, Will Stevens and Norman Nato to second at the finish.

Ilott was able to hold off the #5 factory 963 of Matt Campbell in the final laps, with the two cars ending up just one-second adrift at the finish as Porsche cars swept the podium positions.

The polesitting #5 963 of Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makoweicki had to make two early pitstops due to tyre-related vibrations, meaning it wasn’t able to contend with the sister car for victory.

The Chip Ganassi Cadillac was lucky to finish fourth after sustaining heavy damage to the left-front side of the car in a Turn 1 crash with the #94 Peugeot of Paul di Resta, which was triggered by contact between Alex Lynn and Hanson’s Jota Porsche.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The #2 Cadillac shared by Lynn, Sebastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber also picked up a 10-second time penalty for the #31 WRT BMW GT3 car of Sean Gelael.

The customer #83 AF Corse Ferrari was classified as the highest-placed car from the Italian marque, with Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica and Robert Shwartzman finishing a strong fifth, albeit a lap off the lead.

Toyota endured its worst-ever competitive outing in the WEC in recent memory, with both GR010 HYBRIDs lacking the pace to run anywhere close to the front in both daytime and night conditions in Qatar.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and new recruit Nyck de Vries finished a lap down in sixth in the #7 Toyota, with the sister car of Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley claiming the final point in 10th after a poor launch from Buemi at the start of the race.

The #93 Peugeot shared by Vergne, Muller and Mikkel Jensen was provisionally classified seventh after its late mechanical troubles, but is being investigated for not being able to return to parc ferme on its own power.

The #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco recovered from an early drive-through penalty picked up by Nielsen for crossing the white line on pit entry to end up eighth.

Alpine finished as the best of the newcomers in the Hypercar class, with Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg and Paul-Loup Chatin bagging points in ninth in the #35 A424.

Proton missed out the final-points scoring position, as Julien Andlauer, Neel Jani and Harry Tincknell ended up 11th in the #99 Porsche 963, just behind the #8 Toyota.

Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and Rene Rast finished 12th in the top BMW, the #20 M Hybrid V8, four places ahead of the sister car crewed by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and Marco Wittmann.

Factory Ferrari driver James Calado suffered a bizarre incident in the second hour when the entire tail-end of the #51 499P fell off following contact with the #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3.

Having already lost close to two laps in the pits in getting replacement bodywork, Calado also picked up a drive-through penalty for forcing Andlauer’s Proton Porsche close to the wall at the start/finish straight.

Lamborghini’s first factory prototype programme got off to a difficult start in Qatar, with Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Edoardo Mortara finishing five laps off the lead in 15th place

The best lap of the #63 Lamborghini SC63, a 1m42.296s flier set by Mortara during the afternoon, was 2.5 seconds slower than Campbell’s best effort in the #5 Porsche.

Boutique manufacturer Isotta Fraschini retired from its first Hypercar race, with Antonio Serravalle bringing the #11 Tipo 6 Competizione to the garage just short of the six-hour mark.

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Porsche doubles up with LMGT3 win

It was a double win for Porsche in Qatar, with the Manthey Pure Rxcing squad taking top honours in the new-for-2024 LMGT3 class.

Klaus Bachler, Joel Sturm and Aliaksandr Malykhin led the majority of the race in the #92 Porsche 911 GT3, eventually taking the chequered flag 4.8s clear of the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Ian James, Alex Riberas and Daniel Mancinelli.

Malykhin took the lead after just 15 minutes of racing from the polesitting #81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3 of Tom van Rompuy, building a lead of over 30 seconds in the early hours of the race.

The HoR Aston was able to rise from fifth on the grid to take the lead in the sixth hour, but Riberas suffered a spin soon after to hand the top spot back to the #92 Porsche.

The final spot on the podium went to the other Aston Martin entered by D’station following a charging final stint from factory driver Marco Sorensen in the last hour of the race.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished fourth on his WEC debut in the #46 WRT BMW he shared with Maxime Martin and Amhad Al Marthy.

The #81 TF Sport Corvette crewed by van Rompuy, Rui Andrade and Charlie Eastwood was retired from the race after 177 laps due to electrical issues.

The #78 ASP Lexus RC GT3 of Arnold Robin, Kelvin van der Linde and Timur Boguslavskiy was the only other car not to make to the finish in the LMGT3 class.

WEC 1812Km of Qatar race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval Pits Retirement Points
1
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 335

-

   11    
2
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott France N. Nato Porsche 963 335

1 lap

   10    
3
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 335

+34.396

34.396

 34.396 11    
4
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn France S. Bourdais Cadillac V-Series.R 334

+1 Lap

12.200

 1 Lap 9    
5
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 334

+1 Lap

27.089

 14.889 10    
6
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 334

+1 Lap

1'21.883

 54.794 10    
7
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller France J. Vergne Peugeot 9X8 334

+1 Lap

1'37.146

 15.263 10    
8
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 333

2 laps

   11    
9
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 333

+2 Laps

48.463

 48.463 9    
10
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 333

+2 Laps

57.646

 9.183 10    
11
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 333

+2 Laps

1'07.015

 9.369 10    
12
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 332

3 laps

   10    
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 332

+3 Laps

7.688

 7.688 10    
14
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 332

+3 Laps

1'25.221

 1'17.533 12    
15
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Switzerland E. Mortara Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 330

5 laps

   10    
16
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 327

8 laps

   11    
17
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Belgium S. Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 316

19 laps

   11    
18
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 299

36 laps

   11    
19
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 299

+36 Laps

1'19.545

 1'19.545 11    
20
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 298

37 laps

   11    
21
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 298

+37 Laps

1'27.829

 1'27.829 11    
22
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 297

38 laps

   11    
23
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 297

+38 Laps

1'18.543

 1'18.543 12    
24
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 297

+38 Laps

1'39.111

 20.568 12    
25
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 295

40 laps

   12    
26
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 294

41 laps

   13    
27
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 294

+41 Laps

2'05.790

 2'05.790 14    
28
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 293

42 laps

   13    
29
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 291

44 laps

   13    
30
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 284

51 laps

   18    
31
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 284

+51 Laps

1'01.702

 1'01.702 13    
32
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 284

+51 Laps

1'52.487

 50.785 14    
33
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 273

62 laps

   15    
34
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 309

25 laps

   10    
35
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 249

86 laps

   14 Retirement  
36
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 177

158 laps

   10 Retirement  
37
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C 157

178 laps

   8 Retirement  
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
