WEC / Portimao Practice report

WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Kamui Kobayashi continued Toyota’s strong form in Portimao after topping second practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship round ahead of team-mate Ryo Hirakawa.

James Newbold
After Sebastien Buemi had led the way in first practice aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, Kobayashi took up the early running aboard the #7 machine with a 1m32.155s.

The laptime set on his sixth tour remained unbeaten in the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Hirakawa lapped 0.959s shy in the #8 machine to go second quickest on a 1m33.114s, while the best non-Toyota was 1.146s in arrears.

Miguel Molina set a 1m33.301s aboard the Sebring pole-winning #50 Ferrari 499P, which spun later in the hands of Antonio Fuoco at Turn 13.

The effort moved him ahead of stablemate Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the #51 machine. James Calado later improved its best time, without gaining a position on the leaderboard.

After losing time early in the session to an oil leak, Nico Muller posted the fifth-fastest time in the #94 Peugeot 9X8, 1.674s slower than Kobayashi’s best.

Dane Cameron’s Porsche 963 LMDh split the two Peugeots in sixth, the American’s #5 machine slotting ahead of Paul di Resta.

A late improvement from Alex Lynn moved the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh ahead of the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007, Lynn posting a 1m34.103s in the dying moments of the session to usurp Romain Dumas by 0.039s.

The second Porsche of Kevin Estre was tenth, 0.28s down on its sister car, while Vanwall brought up the rear of the Hypercar field.

The Gibson-powered Vandervell 680 LMH in Tom Dillmann’s hands was slower than the two leading LMP2 cars.

Gabriel Aubry claimed the top spot in LMP2 with a 1m34.609s aboard his Vector Sport ORECA-Gibson 07, leading Inter Europol Competition’s Albert Costa by 0.082s.

After setting the early pace, Mirko Bortolotti was third fastest in the #63 Prema ORECA, 0.228s slower than Aubry.

Robin Frijns’ #31 WRT ORECA beat the #23 United Autosports example driven by Oliver Jarvis to fourth spot.

Ferrari swept the top three positions in GTE Am, as Daniel Serra repeated his FP1 form aboard the Kessel Racing 488 GTE Evo.

The Brazilian's 1m41.209s usurped the time set by Lilou Wadoux’s #83 AF Corse machine by 0.046s.

Davide Rigon completed a strong session for Ferrari by moving his #54 AF entry ahead of Ben Barker’s GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

WEC Portimao FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'32.155
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'33.114
3 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'33.301
4 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'33.431
5 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'33.829
6 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'34.076
7 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'34.101
8 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'34.103
9 708 France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 1'34.142
10 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'34.356
11 10 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.609
12 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.691
13 4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Canada Jacques Villeneuve 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'34.745
14 63 France Doriane Pin
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'34.837
15 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.039
16 23 United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.149
17 9 Filip Ugran
United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Bent Viscaal 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.199
18 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.200
19 28 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.450
20 36 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.701
21 48 Germany David Beckmann
China Ye Yifei
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.018
22 22 Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.098
23 35 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'36.776
24 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.209
25 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.255
26 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.319
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.523
28 33 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 1'41.635
29 21 Diego Alessi
France Simon Mann
Ulysse De 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'41.694
30 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.710
31 56 Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'41.998
32 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.018
33 88 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.065
34 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.149
35 77 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'42.229
36 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.314
37 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'42.673
