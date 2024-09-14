WEC Fuji: Toyota grabs top spot in truncated final practice
Toyota leads the way as a kerb issue brings early end to FP3
Toyota edged out Cadillac and Ferrari to top a shortened final practice for this weekend’s World Endurance Championship round at Fuji.
The hour-long session was cut short with 19 minutes left on the clock due to possible damage to kerbs located at the exit of Turn 1.
TV images showed officials arriving at the corner to inspect the kerbs after the session was initially red flagged with 23 minutes remaining. A decision was soon taken to not resume the session, likely to help the marshals repair the barriers in time for the remainder of the day’s schedule.
The fastest time of FP3 was set by Ryo Hirakawa, the Japanese driver getting down to 1m29.621s in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID just six minutes in to beat the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R of Alex Lynn by just 0.086s.
The Japanese driver’s best effort was about half a tenth slower than the time Dries Vanthoor managed in the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 in FP2, but fractionally quicker than the chart-setting lap from the corresponding session in 2023, which was impacted by overnight rain.
Third place went to Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499P, a further 0.020s down on Lynn, while Alpine was the only other team to break the 90s barrier as Charles Milesi set a best time of 1m29.760s in the #35 A424.
Kamui Kobayashi was fifth in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid after lapping the circuit in 1m30.055s, just finishing ahead of the factory #51 Ferrari driven by Antonio Giovinazzi and customer #83 AF Corse entry of Robert Kubica.
The best-placed Porsche was the customer #38 Jota 963 of Oliver Rasmussen in eighth, ahead of another privateer entry - the #99 Proton Porsche whose best lap was set by Julien Andlauer.
The top 10 was completed by the #63 Lamborghini SC63 of Daniil Kvyat, who set a best time of 1m30.550s.
The best Peugeot was classified 11th, four spots ahead of the leading BMW driven by Rene Rast.
Ferrari 1-2 in LMGT3
In the LMGT3 class, Francois Heirau set a series of quick times to lead a 1-2 for AF Corse Ferrari.
Bronze-rated Heirau initially laid a benchmark of 1m41.479s before improving to 1m41.206s in the #55 Ferrari 296 GT3 to end up a tenth clear of the sister car of Davide Rigon.
Ferrari’s closest challenger was the #78 ASP Lexus RCF GT3, courtesy of a 1m41.422s effort from Arnold Robin.
United Autosports finished fourth thanks to Joshua Caygill’s time of 1m41.532s in the #95 McLaren 720S GT3, ahead of the points-leading Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3R of Aliaksandr Malykhin.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|17
|
1'29.621
|183.291
|2
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|18
|
+0.086
1'29.707
|0.086
|183.116
|3
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|21
|
+0.106
1'29.727
|0.020
|183.075
|4
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|J. Gounon F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|20
|
+0.139
1'29.760
|0.033
|183.008
|5
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|21
|
+0.434
1'30.055
|0.295
|182.408
|6
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|20
|
+0.501
1'30.122
|0.067
|182.272
|7
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|22
|
+0.646
1'30.267
|0.145
|181.980
|8
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|J. Button P. Hanson O. Rasmussen
|Porsche 963
|21
|
+0.711
1'30.332
|0.065
|181.849
|9
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|H. Tincknell N. Jani J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|21
|
+0.827
1'30.448
|0.116
|181.615
|10
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti E. Mortara D. Kvyat
|Lamborghini SC63
|19
|
+0.929
1'30.550
|0.102
|181.411
|11
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|M. Jensen N. Müller J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|21
|
+1.037
1'30.658
|0.108
|181.195
|12
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|20
|
+1.208
1'30.829
|0.171
|180.854
|13
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens C. Ilott N. Nato
|Porsche 963
|21
|
+1.437
1'31.058
|0.229
|180.399
|14
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|22
|
+1.459
1'31.080
|0.022
|180.355
|15
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|22
|
+1.755
1'31.376
|0.296
|179.771
|16
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|22
|
+1.905
1'31.526
|0.150
|179.476
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|P. di Resta L. Duval S. Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|18
|
+2.103
1'31.724
|0.198
|179.089
|18
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|23
|
+2.390
1'32.011
|0.287
|178.530
|19
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|18
|
+11.585
1'41.206
|9.195
|162.310
|20
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|18
|
+11.692
1'41.313
|0.107
|162.139
|21
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinC. Schmid K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|17
|
+11.801
1'41.422
|0.109
|161.964
|22
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|J. Caygill N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|16
|
+11.911
1'41.532
|0.110
|161.789
|23
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|
+12.065
1'41.686
|0.154
|161.544
|24
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|19
|
+12.083
1'41.704
|0.018
|161.515
|25
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|20
|
+12.086
1'41.707
|0.003
|161.511
|26
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| C. Ried
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|18
|
+12.124
1'41.745
|0.038
|161.450
|27
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|18
|
+12.140
1'41.761
|0.016
|161.425
|28
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|18
|
+12.248
1'41.869
|0.108
|161.254
|29
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy R. Frey M. Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|19
|
+12.398
1'42.019
|0.150
|161.017
|30
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|19
|
+12.443
1'42.064
|0.045
|160.946
|31
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|17
|
+12.519
1'42.140
|0.076
|160.826
|32
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|20
|
+12.580
1'42.201
|0.061
|160.730
|33
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|17
|
+12.609
1'42.230
|0.029
|160.684
|34
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|19
|
+12.645
1'42.266
|0.036
|160.628
|35
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| C. Mateu
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|19
|
+12.849
1'42.470
|0.204
|160.308
|36
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|16
|
+13.683
1'43.304
|0.834
|159.014
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying
Autosport Plus
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments