AF Corse to field 2022 WEC LMP2 entry ahead of hypercar bid
WEC / Bahrain Race report

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: #7 Toyota eases to victory, WRT win in LMP2

By:

The #7 Toyota crew of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez has moved closer to winning the World Endurance Championship title after dominating the 6 Hours of Bahrain.

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: #7 Toyota eases to victory, WRT win in LMP2

Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez, who also won August's Le Mans 24 Hours, led home the sister #8 crew of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley for a Toyota 1-2 after a relatively uneventful race in the desert.

Buemi started the race from the front after Hartley secured pole on Friday, but the #7 car soon proved to have the upper hand on pace and tyre wear.

With the Bahrain International Circuit only having one medium to high-speed left-hander, Toyota decided to only change the left-hand side tyres where possible to reduce pitstop times.

The drivers of the #8 car appeared to struggle more with wear, however, and when the car appeared in the lead after the first pitstop cycle it was ordered to let the quicker #7 car through. The #8 crew lost another 17 seconds in the second half of the race due to a slow stop.

Kobayashi led the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid across the line with a 50-second lead over Nakajima's #8 car, taking the third consecutive Bahrain win for the #7 entry.

Toyota also officially secured its teams' world title, while Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez will head into next weekend's season finale at the same venue as the title favourites.

The only remaining Hypercar entry, the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao, finished third one lap behind. As has been the case all season, its shorter stint lengths prevented the French manufacturer from mounting any sort of challenge on the Toyotas.

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Photo by: Adrenal Media

As usual the LMP2 class was the pick of the bunch, with an excellent battle between WRT, Jota and United Autosports livening up the race.

The Le Mans-winning #31 WRT ORECA of Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi led early on after Frijns drove to the front from seventh on the grid.

They were soon challenged by the #22 United ORECA of Filipe Albuquerque, Phil Hanson and Fabio Scherer, while the #28 Jota ORECA of Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist and Sean Gelael also recovered from a nightmare start to slot back into the top three.

In the polesitting car, Gelael dropped from first to fifth on the first lap and then lost further ground after a spin, but after two hours the entry was back in the hunt.

Vandoorne and Blomqvist worked the #28 back up to second as United's challenge faded in the final third, but Jota was unable to prevent the Belgian WRT outfit from winning its second WEC race on the bounce and taking the LMP2 championship lead.

Blomqvist finished second one minute behind Frijns, while the second of the Jota entries, the #38 car of Antonio Felix da Costa, Anthony Davidson and Robert Gonzalez passed United's Albuquerque to finish third a further 15 seconds in arrears.

Behind Albuquerque, the #29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA of Giedo Van der Garde, Job van Uitert and Frits van Eerd took the Pro/Am honours after Van der Garde briefly led the opening stint thanks to another trademark rocket start.

Porsche 1-2 in GTE Pro

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz

Photo by: Adrenal Media

In a depleted four-car GTE Pro class, the two works Porsches easily had the measure of the AF Corse Ferraris.

The #92 Porsche GTE 911 RSR-19 of Kevin Estre and Neel Jani led all race, with the #91 entry of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz comfortably slotting in behind into second and running in close formation.

That caused some angst in the Porsche garage as Lietz asked the team if he was allowed to pass, but the Austrian was told to hold station as both cars were conserving tyres.

In the #51 Ferrari GTE 488 Evo, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado took a distant third place over 35s behind, beating their stablemates Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina in the #52 car.

Estre and Jani also took over the GTE Pro championship lead from Le Mans winners Pier Guidi and Calado.

The TF Sport Aston Martin of Felipe Fraga, Dylan Pereira and Ben Keating edged a hard-fought GTE Am battle.

Aboard the #33 Aston, Fraga was hounded in the closing stages by the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche of Matt Campbell and the Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli but sealed the win to give TF Sport a chance to challenge the #83 AF Corse crew to the title in the season finale.

The 2021 WEC season will reach its conclusion next weekend at the same venue with the Bahrain 8 Hours.

The WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tvClick here for more information

WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain - Race Results (185 laps)

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR -  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 51.401 51.401
3 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1 lap  
4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 5 laps  
5 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'01.872 5 Laps
6 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'16.299 5 Laps
7 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'24.269 5 Laps
8 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 laps  
9 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'23.995 7 Laps
10 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'24.229 7 Laps
11 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'52.324 8 Laps
12 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 10 laps  
13 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 11 laps  
14 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 0.690 11 Laps
15 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 35.824 11 Laps
16 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 37.949 11 Laps
17 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 13 laps  
18 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 5.553 13 Laps
19 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 8.663 13 Laps
20 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 25.811 13 Laps
21 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
India Kush Maini 		Oreca 07 LMP2 43.559 13 Laps
22 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'28.032 13 Laps
23 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 14 laps  
24 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 22.167 14 Laps
25 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 24.765 14 Laps
26 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 15 laps  
27 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'36.730 15 Laps
28 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 16 laps  
29 Italy Rino Mastronardi
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 53.712 16 Laps
30 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 19 laps  
31 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Belgium Adrien de Leener
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28.620 19 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

AF Corse to field 2022 WEC LMP2 entry ahead of hypercar bid
AF Corse to field 2022 WEC LMP2 entry ahead of hypercar bid
Autosport.com
