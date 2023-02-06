Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme
WEC News

Vandoorne joins Peugeot WEC team as reserve driver

Reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne will serve as Peugeot’s official reserve driver in its first full season in the World Endurance Championship in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Vandoorne joins Peugeot WEC team as reserve driver

The announcement follows Vandoorne leaving the Mercedes Formula E outfit with which he won the 2021/22 title to join DS Penske, which is part of the same Stellantis automotive group as Peugeot.

The 30-year-old will take the place vacated by British driver James Rossiter, who announced his decision to step down from racing last year to become the team principal of Maserati MSG in FE.

Vandoorne had been handed a chance to sample the Peugeot 9X8 in the Bahrain post-season test last year, but he couldn’t make the trip to the Gulf nation after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

He has since made a full recovery and returned to racing last month at the Mexico City E-Prix, which marked the start of FE’s Gen3 era.

It’s unclear if the Belgian got to drive the Peugeot hypercar over the winter, when the French manufacturer completed a number of tests with the radical 9X8 in preparations for the 2023 season.

With his new role in WEC, Vandoorne will be involved in three different championships this year, having also been announced as a test and reserve driver for Aston Martin alongside Felipe Drugovich in Formula 1.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I feel that the programme I have is really the perfect schedule between endurance racing, Formula E and Formula 1,” said Vandoorne.

“It’s great to be a part of the development of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar. The 9X8’s unique concept has everybody talking about Peugeot again. We can build a very strong future together.”

The 2023 season will mark Peugeot’s full campaign in world championship-level sportscar racing in over a decade, having joined mid-way through the 2022 season at Monza.

This means its appearance at June’s Le Mans 24 Hours will be its first outing at La Sarthe since 2011, when the leading Peugeot 908 finished second behind the race-winning Audi R18.

The French marque will continue with the same driver line-up in WEC in 2023 as the end of last year, with Paul di Resta, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne driving the #93 9X8 and Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Muller sharing the sister #94 entry.

shares
comments

Related video

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme
Previous article

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack
WEC

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season
MotoGP

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Stoffel Vandoorne More
Stoffel Vandoorne
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE attack mode penalty Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE attack mode penalty

Vandoorne, Guenther to drive Peugeot Hypercar in Bahrain WEC test Bahrain
WEC

Vandoorne, Guenther to drive Peugeot Hypercar in Bahrain WEC test

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Peugeot Sport More
Peugeot Sport
Peugeot undertook six months to prepare for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual debut
Esports

Peugeot undertook six months to prepare for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual debut

Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite continued reliability drama
WEC

Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite continued reliability drama

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Monza Plus
WEC

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Why physical fitness is an understimated challenge for IndyCar rookies
IndyCar IndyCar

Why physical fitness is an understimated challenge for IndyCar rookies

The lack of in-car physical fitness is an “underestimated” hurdle for an IndyCar Series rookie, according to Dale Coyne Racing's Indy Lights graduate Sting Ray Robb.

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash

Bubba Wallace says Austin Dillon “dumped” him out of second place in NASCAR’s chaotic Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1

Alex Albon admits that his Williams Formula 1 team has a “long road ahead” as it tries to progress up the field this year.

Toyota won’t put more pressure on Katsuta at WRC Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Toyota won’t put more pressure on Katsuta at WRC Rally Sweden

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala says the team won’t "put more pressure" on Takamoto Katsuta to deliver in his first drive for the factory team this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.