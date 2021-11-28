Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
WEC News

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

By:

Richard Mille could move away from an all-female driver line-up when it returns to the FIA World Endurance Championship for a second season in 2022.

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

Run by the same Signatech team that is behind Alpine’s Hypercar effort, Richard Mille moved up to WEC’s LMP2 ranks this year after competing in the European Le Mans Series in 2020, retaining Sophia Floersch, Tatiana Calderon and Beitske Visser as its three drivers.

It was the second squad on the grid to race with an all-female crew along with Iron Lynx, which ran Rahel Frey and a rotating cast of second and third drivers in its Ferrari 488 in the GTE Am class.

While the team remains committed to increasing the participation of female drivers at the top echelon of endurance racing, Signatech boss Philippe Sinault said he remains open to the possibility of fielding a male driver at Richard Mille next year.

Running male drivers is nothing new for Richard Mille, which brought on board ex-Jackie Chan DC Racing racer Gabriel Aubry for the Bahrain 6 Hours when Calderon was in Japan due to clashing commitments in Super Formula. Andre Negrao also raced for the team in ELMS last year.

“We think about maybe an evolution [to our driver line-up],” Sinault told Autosport in Bahrain earlier this month. 

“It's not done yet but we have talked with [team owner] Richard about the spirit [of the team].

"The main aim of this project, the target of the project, is to prove that girls can win Le Mans. So we are [open to] mixed spots [between male and female drivers]. 

“Today we have three girls in the team, maybe some changes will happen, we don't know exactly yet. But we think a lot about this. 

“If tomorrow Ferrari or Audi want to test a girl, it would be fantastic. I prefer if it’s with Alpine for sure. Our job is to train girls to be eligible for LMDh in the future and to win the race.”

#1 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch, Beitske Visser

#1 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch, Beitske Visser

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Richard Mille is thought to be keen to at least retain Calderon and Floersch for 2022 if it can, but Floersch has been linked to a move elsewhere following her test for WRT in the Bahrain rookie test and one-off ELMS race appearance for Algarve Pro Racing in Portimao.

Read Also:

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and her title rival Alice Powell both had the chance to drive the #1 Oreca in the post-season Bahrain rookie test.

Richard Mille finished ninth among 11 full-season teams in an expanded LMP2 class, bagging a best finish of sixth at both Portimao and the Bahrain 6 Hours in the six-round championship.

It's believed Signatech’s focus on the Alpine LMP1 programme has left it struggling in an LMP2 field that has becoming increasingly competitive since the team's previous title in the 2018/19 superseason, with the team's 2020 ELMS engineer being reassigned to the LMP1 car this year.

A comparative lack of in-season testing is also thought to be one factor behind the team's failure to get to grips with the now-spec Goodyear tyres, having used Michelin rubber in the ELMS last year.

shares
comments

Related video

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
Previous article

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Formula E

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route
Dakar

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Plus
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
WEC WEC

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster
WEC WEC

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned
WEC WEC

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.