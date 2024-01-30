Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC
Mercedes junior Doriane Pin will switch to the World Endurance Championship's LMGT3 class this year as part of a two-car Iron Lynx Lamborghini lineup with the all-female Iron Dames crew.
Photo by: Iron Lynx
#60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera, #83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
