Subscribe
WEC
News

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Mercedes junior Doriane Pin will switch to the World Endurance Championship's LMGT3 class this year as part of a two-car Iron Lynx Lamborghini lineup with the all-female Iron Dames crew.

James Newbold
Author James Newbold
Updated
#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson of Doriane Pin
Pin will join Iron Dames regulars Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy aboard the #85 entry after contesting the full WEC in 2023 with the Iron Lynx-affiliated Prema LMP2 squad now running Lamborghini's single SC63 LMDh in the Hypercar class. 
She took a best finish of third, alongside Lambo factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat, at Sebring in her maiden season of prototype racing. 
The French 20-year-old, who replaces Iron Dames project manager Rahel Frey in the lineup that won the final GTE Am race in Bahrain last season, has experience in the Huracan GT3 Evo 2 from entering three rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship last season, as well as the 2023 Spa 24 Hours. 
Together with Gatting, Frey and Bovy - who claimed three WEC class poles last year as the Dames finished the season second in the GTE Am standings – Pin finished sixth in the GTD class at last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours. 
She will combine her WEC outings with representing Prema in the F1 Academy series, having been added to the Mercedes junior roster earlier this month.
Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini said: "Doriane’s progress in the last few years has been exceptional and I am thrilled to have her racing with us this year. 
"She is an incredible talent and will complement both Sarah and Michelle’s strengths massively."
#60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera, #83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting

Photo by: Iron Lynx

#60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera, #83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting

Meanwhile, DTM race winner Franck Perera will make his WEC debut as part of the #60 lineup run under the Iron Lynx banner. 
The works Lamborghini driver, a Daytona 24 class winner in 2018, will partner team regulars Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni, who raced together last season in the GTE Am class.
Perera made the most recent of four outings for Iron Lynx in IMSA at Daytona, finishing seventh after losing time to a punctured radiator.
"Having already worked with Franck in the United States, I am very happy to have him join our team on the global stage," added Piccini.
shares
comments
Previous article Penske targets Le Mans win after first Daytona 24 victory in 55 years
James Newbold
More
James Newbold
Frijns, Marciello to represent BMW with Rowe Racing at Nurburgring 24 Hours

Frijns, Marciello to represent BMW with Rowe Racing at Nurburgring 24 Hours

GT

Frijns, Marciello to represent BMW with Rowe Racing at Nurburgring 24 Hours Frijns, Marciello to represent BMW with Rowe Racing at Nurburgring 24 Hours

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

More
Doriane Pin
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

WEC

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

WEC

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Latest news

Andretti “strongly disagrees” with F1 statement on rejected entry

Andretti “strongly disagrees” with F1 statement on rejected entry

F1 Formula 1

Andretti “strongly disagrees” with F1 statement on rejected entry Andretti “strongly disagrees” with F1 statement on rejected entry

Cook switches teams to race Speedworks Toyota in BTCC

Cook switches teams to race Speedworks Toyota in BTCC

BTCC BTCC

Cook switches teams to race Speedworks Toyota in BTCC Cook switches teams to race Speedworks Toyota in BTCC

Why Daytona 24 Hours victory was so “huge” for Porsche and Penske

Why Daytona 24 Hours victory was so “huge” for Porsche and Penske

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Why Daytona 24 Hours victory was so “huge” for Porsche and Penske Why Daytona 24 Hours victory was so “huge” for Porsche and Penske

The three key factors that led F1 to turn down Andretti

The three key factors that led F1 to turn down Andretti

F1 Formula 1

The three key factors that led F1 to turn down Andretti The three key factors that led F1 to turn down Andretti

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe