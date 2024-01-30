Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Pin will join Iron Dames regulars Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy aboard the #85 entry after contesting the full WEC in 2023 with the Iron Lynx-affiliated Prema LMP2 squad now running Lamborghini's single SC63 LMDh in the Hypercar class.

She took a best finish of third, alongside Lambo factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat , at Sebring in her maiden season of prototype racing.

The French 20-year-old, who replaces Iron Dames project manager Rahel Frey in the lineup that won the final GTE Am race in Bahrain last season, has experience in the Huracan GT3 Evo 2 from entering three rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship last season, as well as the 2023 Spa 24 Hours.

Together with Gatting, Frey and Bovy - who claimed three WEC class poles last year as the Dames finished the season second in the GTE Am standings – Pin finished sixth in the GTD class at last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours.

She will combine her WEC outings with representing Prema in the F1 Academy series, having been added to the Mercedes junior roster earlier this month

Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini said: "Doriane’s progress in the last few years has been exceptional and I am thrilled to have her racing with us this year.

"She is an incredible talent and will complement both Sarah and Michelle’s strengths massively."

Photo by: Iron Lynx #60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera, #83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting

Meanwhile, DTM race winner Franck Perera will make his WEC debut as part of the #60 lineup run under the Iron Lynx banner.

The works Lamborghini driver, a Daytona 24 class winner in 2018, will partner team regulars Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni , who raced together last season in the GTE Am class.

Perera made the most recent of four outings for Iron Lynx in IMSA at Daytona, finishing seventh after losing time to a punctured radiator.