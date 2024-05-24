MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays

The intent remains for the H24EVO to hit the track for the first time next year ahead of a possible race debut in 2026, as was initially communicated when first concept images of the third iteration hydrogen fuel cell prototype jointly developed by GreenGT and Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest were revealed last October

Aslan told Autosport that the final design of the car, which is being devised with an ethos of chasing performance as "we will pass the step of demonstrating", has yet to be locked in as MissionH24 seeks to fine-tune the aerodynamics but stressed that development is "going ahead in the right direction".

"We have challenges – we have certain milestones delayed," Aslan said at Spa's recent World Endurance Championship meeting.

"But we would like to run this car on a circuit in 2025, and really we will do whatever we can to respect that.

"Maybe by the end of 2025, we might need the whole 2025 to get the needed performance, but we will bring to the circuit during 2025."

Aslan stated that although "the rigid part, the composite components" of the H24EVO are "quite ready" to be frozen, there is a desire to give the bodywork "a little bit more chance".

He explained that while aerodynamics "is not our added value", it was important to "optimise better the aero of the car" to ensure that the package works harmoniously.

MissionH24 prototype Photo by: ACO

"To get the aero adapted to the technology, it’s not that easy," he said. "You need to leave space by here, by there in order to get the right curve, so you imagine, there is a lot of CFD calculation.

"This will give us a little bit more chance until November to freeze it."

MissionH24 has been at the forefront of efforts to demonstrate hydrogen's capability as an alternative power source since the first generation LMPH2G's maiden demonstration run at Spa in 2018, and its latest car is undergoing development as attention on hydrogen in motorsport is increasing.

However, it may not be until 2028 that there is an entrant using the alternative fuel, as regulations for the proposed class have yet to be finalised.

Although there are differences of approach between the family of MissionH24 fuel cell cars and the likes of the Alpenglow Hy4 which uses an internal combustion engine, Aslan believes "there is always something to learn" from other projects.

"We still have in common the storage, we still have a lot of other details related to refuelling, related to the hydrogen," he said of the Alpenglow.

Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 Photo by: Alpine

Demonstrations will be conducted at Le Mans next month with various hydrogen-powered prototypes, including MissionH24's second-generation H24 and the Alpenglow that was unable to join the H24 on track at Spa after an electronics fault.

It has also been announced that the Ligier Bosch JS2 RH2, adapted from the French manufacturer's single-make sportscar racer, and the Foenix H2 developed by GCK Group subsidiary Solution F with a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine will also make public demo runs.