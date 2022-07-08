Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3

The fly-on-the-wall documentary produced by the FIA World Endurance Championship continues as the main event gets under way – starting with the dramatic first-corner crash which wrecked the hopes of some of the contenders before the race truly gets going.

The full anguish of the start crash is caught in the United Autosports garage as the team sees one of its contenders taken out and wrecked in the gravel trap.

As the race progresses, Le Mans Full Access also provides insight into what the drivers get up to out of the cockpit during the race. From eating and hydrating to strategy meetings and even friendly chats with rival teams, it is clear the race is contested off of the track and as well as on it.

We also get to catch up with Hollywood star Michael Fassbender during his Le Mans 24 Hours debut, as he reveals what the race means to him – and his biggest fear of crashing into a victory contender!

The episode concludes with the ultimate highs and lows, from the #64 Corvette gets taken out from the GTE Pro class lead to the elation at the finish with each class winner celebrating victory.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.