Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC Video

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

The tense build-up to the world's most famous endurance race is revealed in episode two of the new Le Mans Full Access series, which gives fans an exclusive look behind-the-scenes.

Following the first episode in the fly-on-the-wall documentary produced by the FIA World Endurance Championship, which digs into the drama of Hyperpole qualifying, episode two focuses on the pre-event preparations.

For the drivers, Friday is an opportunity to wind down and enjoy the famed parade through the Le Mans town, where they can share in the party atmosphere with the thousands of spectators in attendance. But, as recently-retired 2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson explains, the drivers are never fully able to switch off from the all-consuming task awaiting them.

As the race approaches, Le Mans Full Access presents a first-person view from above the circuit filmed by skydivers, before cutting away to interviews with rally legend Sebastien Ogier and returning team owner Roger Penske. The 18-time Indianapolis 500-winner's appreciation for the event is evident and is interspersed with fascinating candid footage of his interactions on the grid with rival WRT team boss Vincent Vosse (WRT) and Le Mans legend Jacky Ickx.

We see how drivers spend the build-up on the grid joking about films or showing their children how to work wheelguns, while the crew of the polesitting #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID discuss their concerns about the anticipated hot conditions before the event's 90th edition gets underway.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
Previous article

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC WEC

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.