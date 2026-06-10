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WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota spins, goes fastest in FP2

#7 Toyota recovers from an early spin to top the first night-time session of race week

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
#7 Toyota Racing Toyota TR010 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

Toyota beat Ferrari to the fastest time in the second practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours on Wednesday night.

Kamui Kobayashi set a best time of 3m26.096s just seconds after the chequered flag dropped at the Circuit de la Sarthe to put the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid on top by over two-tenths of a second.

The first night session at this year’s Le Mans got off to a chaotic start, with the first 30 minutes featuring limited green-flag running.

Most notably, Kobayashi’s team-mate Nyck de Vries went over the kerbs at the Dunlop chicane and suffered a spin, leaving debris on track and prompting race control to trigger a full-course yellow.

The #44 Proton Oreca stopped on track at around the same time, before a problem for the #22 United Autosports LMP2 led to more double yellow flags around the track.

Amid the early drama, Brendon Hartley set the first sub-3m30s lap of the session in the #8 Toyota, before reigning champion Robert Kubica took over the top spot in AF Corse’s #83 Ferrari 499P.

WTR driver Filipe Albuquerque snatched the lead soon after, but the #83 AF Corse returned to the front at the end of the opening hour after Kubica posted a time of 3m26.316s.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica, Philip Hanson

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica, Philip Hanson

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The FCY was deployed again with 30 minutes to go due to an incident at the second marshal post, before Dries Vanthoor caused another stoppage when he spun the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 at the Esses.

The #7 Toyota remained in the garage for the majority of the session following de Vries’ off, but the Japanese manufacturer sent the car back on the track in the final part of FP2.

In the final five minutes, Kobayashi dispatched the #83 Ferrari from the top with a time of 3m26.329s, before finding another two tenths on his final flyer to pull away at the front.

The #83 Ferrari, which failed to progress into Hyperpole in the evening, had to settle for second place, while the #101 WTR Cadillac held on to third, despite suffering an engine shutdown when Albuquerque rolled into the pitlane at the end of his stint.

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Victor Martins propelled the #36 Alpine A424 to fourth place, hours after the sister #35 car topped the opening qualifying session.

Fifth went to the #12 Cadillac, but the Jota-run car didn’t have a smooth day, with Louis Deletraz slowing down towards the end of the session with technical problems.

Paul-Loup Chatin guided the #19 Genesis GMR-001 to sixth in the final minutes, leaving the #8 Toyota driven by Sebastien Buemi seventh on the timesheets.

Harry Tincknell ended up eighth in the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie, while the top 10 was completed by the two BMWs - Sheldon van der Linde in the #20 M Hybrid V8 leading the sister #15 machine of Vanthoor by just over three-tenths of a second.

The two factory Ferraris ended up 11th and 16th, with Nicklas Nielsen the fastest among the two in the #50 car.

Panis fastest in LMP2, BMW leads LMGT3

The #29 Forestier by Panis Oreca 07 led the way in the LMP2 class, courtesy of a 3m33.645s flyer from Louis Rousset.

The Frenchman’s time put him over a second clear of the chasing pack, led by the #4 CrowdStrike by APR Oreca driven by Laurin Heinrich.

AF Corse rounded out the top three, courtesy of a late flyer from Matthieu Vaxiviere.

In LMGT3, Darren Leung put the #32 WRT BMW M4 GT3 at the top of the timesheets in the first hour.

The Brit set a best time of 3m55.132s and ended the session over three tenths ahead of Rui Andrade in the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Richard Lietz propelled Manthey’s #92 Porsche 911 GT3 to third place, leaving the #10 McLaren 720S GT3 of Marvin Kirchhofer in fourth.

FP2

All Stats
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota TR010 Hybrid 26

3'26.096

238.013
2
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 32

+0.220

3'26.316

0.220 237.759
3
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
101 United States R. Taylor United States J. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac V-Series.R 30

+0.291

3'26.387

0.071 237.677
4
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 30

+0.321

3'26.417

0.030 237.643
5
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 Switzerland L. Deletraz United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Cadillac V-Series.R 31

+0.324

3'26.420

0.003 237.639
6
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 30

+0.756

3'26.852

0.432 237.143
7
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota TR010 Hybrid 32

+0.816

3'26.912

0.060 237.074
8
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 29

+0.839

3'26.935

0.023 237.048
9
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 32

+0.907

3'27.003

0.068 236.970
10
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 27

+1.242

3'27.338

0.335 236.587
11
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Denmark N. Nielsen Spain M. Molina Ferrari 499P 32

+1.256

3'27.352

0.014 236.571
12
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 31

+1.370

3'27.466

0.114 236.441
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 29

+1.449

3'27.545

0.079 236.351
14
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 France S. Bourdais New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 26

+1.613

3'27.709

0.164 236.165
15
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 30

+1.735

3'27.831

0.122 236.026
16
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 31

+1.807

3'27.903

0.072 235.944
17
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 29

+1.976

3'28.072

0.169 235.753
18
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 31

+2.377

3'28.473

0.401 235.299
19
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
29
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
Oreca 07 - Gibson 29

+7.549

3'33.645

5.172 229.603
20
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
4 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
Germany L. Heinrich 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 31

+8.869

3'34.965

1.320 228.193
21
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Oreca 07 - Gibson 30

+9.669

3'35.765

0.800 227.347
22
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
43 Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 - Gibson 26

+10.015

3'36.111

0.346 226.983
23
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried Japan K. Ohta
H. King
Oreca 07 - Gibson 28

+10.176

3'36.272

0.161 226.814
24
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue
V. Rinicella
Netherlands J. Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 28

+10.220

3'36.316

0.044 226.768
25
TDS Racing LMP2
14 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche France K. Estre Oreca 07 - Gibson 29

+10.261

3'36.357

0.041 226.725
26
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 France D. Pin France J. Andlauer Netherlands R. Verschoor Oreca 07 - Gibson 26

+10.545

3'36.641

0.284 226.428
27
CLX Motorsport LMP2
37
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
Oreca 07 - Gibson 28

+10.602

3'36.698

0.057 226.368
28
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. Pearson
Australia J. Doohan 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 29

+10.866

3'36.962

0.264 226.093
29
United Autosports LMP2
222 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom B. Hanley United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 - Gibson 27

+11.161

3'37.257

0.295 225.786
30
AO by TF LMP2
99 United States P. Hyett Australia J. Allen United States D. Cameron Oreca 07 - Gibson 27

+11.194

3'37.290

0.033 225.751
31
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25
M. Jensen
Italy E. Trulli United Kingdom J. Hughes 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 29

+11.381

3'37.477

0.187 225.557
32
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
343 United States B. Garg France R. de Gerus Switzerland N. Müller Oreca 07 - Gibson 28

+11.416

3'37.512

0.035 225.521
33
DKR Engineering LMP2
3 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez Netherlands R. van der Zande Oreca 07 - Gibson 26

+12.147

3'38.243

0.731 224.765
34
RD Limited LMP2
48 United States F. Poordad France T. Vautier France R. Dumas Oreca 07 - Gibson 30

+12.427

3'38.523

0.280 224.477
35
Proton Competition LMP2
44 Austria H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
Oreca 07 - Gibson 28

+12.875

3'38.971

0.448 224.018
36
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
26 Ireland R. Cullen Russian Federation V. Lomko Brazil P. Fittipaldi Oreca 07 - Gibson 30

+13.270

3'39.366

0.395 223.615
37
United Autosports LMP2
22 Sweden R. Lindh Switzerland G. Saucy Denmark M. Jensen Oreca 07 - Gibson 11

+16.325

3'42.421

3.055 220.543
38
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 27

+29.036

3'55.132

12.711 208.621
39
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 25

+29.392

3'55.488

0.356 208.306
40
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 26

+29.436

3'55.532

0.044 208.267
41
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 23

+29.475

3'55.571

0.039 208.232
42
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 27

+29.487

3'55.583

0.012 208.222
43
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 28

+29.633

3'55.729

0.146 208.093
44
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 26

+29.681

3'55.777

0.048 208.050
45
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 28

+29.719

3'55.815

0.038 208.017
46
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 25

+29.742

3'55.838

0.023 207.997
47
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 23

+29.877

3'55.973

0.135 207.878
48
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 27

+30.100

3'56.196

0.223 207.681
49
Kessel Racing LMGT3
57 Japan T. Kimura
C. Laursen
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 26

+30.229

3'56.325

0.129 207.568
50
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
59 France C. Mateu
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 28

+30.285

3'56.381

0.056 207.519
51
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 25

+30.361

3'56.457

0.076 207.452
52
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 28

+30.391

3'56.487

0.030 207.426
53
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 28

+30.496

3'56.592

0.105 207.334
54
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
150 Brazil C. Toledo France L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 28

+30.512

3'56.608

0.016 207.320
55
Kessel Racing LMGT3
74
D. Blattner
Italy L. Patrese Algeria D. Marschall 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 28

+30.665

3'56.761

0.153 207.186
56
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 25

+30.670

3'56.766

0.005 207.181
57
13 Autosport LMGT3
13 Canada O. Fidani Germany L. Kern United Kingdom M. Bell Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 26

+30.671

3'56.767

0.001 207.180
58
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 26

+31.312

3'57.408

0.641 206.621
59
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 28

+31.460

3'57.556

0.148 206.492
60
TF Sport LMGT3
2
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 26

+31.758

3'57.854

0.298 206.234
61
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
62
A. Ali Al-Khelaifi
Germany J. Hanses France G. Alesi 		Mercedes AMG GT3 23

+31.821

3'57.917

0.063 206.179
62
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 27

+32.244

3'58.340

0.423 205.813
View full results

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