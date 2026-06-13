Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

The safety car has blown the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours wide open, with no fewer than 14 cars gathered in the lead after the eighth hour of racing.

Up until now, the race had turned into a four-way battle between the #8 Toyota, the #20 BMW, and the #12 and #38 Cadillac, whose driver Earl Bamber has set the fastest lap of the race so far.

On-track battles featured Jack Aitken (#38 Cadillac) overtaking Sheldon van der Linde (#20 BMW) at the Ford Chicane, while Robin Frijns (#20 BMW) only just held off Sebastien Buemi (#8 Toyota) later on.

Buemi had a slight edge over his rivals despite slightly shorter stints when, at 11:38pm, the GT3 cars of Francesco Castellacci (Ferrari #54) and Giammarco Levorato (Ford Mustang #88) collided, with the former stuck in the gravel.

Race control brought out the safety car, meaning all 14 cars on the lead lap will soon be reunited behind it. That’s all hypercars but the #009 Aston Martin, both Peugeots – the #93 got a drive-through for a yellow-flag infringement – and most notably the polesitting #15 BMW, which has been having somewhat of a nightmare race.

Kevin Magnussen displayed poor pace in the race’s opening stint, and polesetter Dries Vanthoor went on to clip the #3 DKR Engineering LMP2 car in the Porsche curves shortly before 10pm, damaging his right-rear bodywork and ending up with a delaminated tyre. The #15 machine is therefore four laps down by now, and most likely ruled out of victory or podium contention.

In the LMP2 category, the #30 Duqueine entry driven by Andlauer-Pin-Verschoor now leads the #343 Inter Europol machine (de Gerus-Garg-Mueller) and the #26 Vector car (Cullen-Fittipaldi-Lomko), with the polesitting #29 entry from Forestier Racing by Panis down to seventh.

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In GT3, the pecking order remains very tight, as the polesitting #27 Aston Martin (Drudi-James-Robichon) is closely followed by the #74 Ferrari from Kessel Racing, the #21 Ferrari entered by AF Corse, the #77 Ford from Proton Competition and Akkodis ASP’s #87 Lexus.

Classification after Hour 8 (top 40)

P # Cat Team Ch Gap PS 1 8 HC Toyota Racing TOY LEADER 11 2 20 HC BMW M Team WRT BMW +2:17.750 11 3 12 HC Cadillac Hertz Team Jota CAD +2:19.797 12 4 38 HC Cadillac Hertz Team Jota CAD +2:22.089 11 5 51 HC Ferrari AF Corse FER +4:03.001 10 6 101 HC Cadillac WTR CAD +4:06.842 11 7 50 HC Ferrari AF Corse FER +4:08.024 11 8 7 HC Toyota Racing TOY +4:10.126 10 9 83 HC AF Corse FER +4:11.630 11 10 19 HC Genesis Magma Racing GEN +4:12.607 10 11 17 HC Genesis Magma Racing GEN +7:03.135 10 12 007 HC Aston Martin Thor Team AST +7:07.427 11 13 36 HC Alpine Endurance Team ALP +7:12.103 11 14 35 HC Alpine Endurance Team ALP +7:13.653 11 15 009 HC Aston Martin Thor Team AST -1 L 10 16 94 HC Peugeot TotalEnergies PEU +4.505 11 17 93 HC Peugeot TotalEnergies PEU -2 L 10 18 40 HC BMW M Team WRT BMW -4 L 10 19 30 LMP2 Duqueine Team ORE -6 L 10 20 343 LMP2 Inter Europol Competition ORE -7 L 10 21 26 LMP2 Vector Sport ORE +6.024 10 22 43 LMP2 Inter Europol Competition ORE +3:02.761 11 23 9 LMP2 Proton Competition ORE +3:06.040 11 24 37 LMP2 CLX Motorsport ORE -8 L 10 25 13 LMP2 Forester Racing by Panis ORE +4.230 11 26 24 LMP2 Nielsen Racing ORE +2:15.432 11 27 14 LMP2 TDS Racing ORE +2:16.523 11 28 11 LMP2 IDEC Sport ORE +2:17.610 12 29 99 LMP2 AO by TF ORE +2:20.832 11 30 22 LMP2 United Autosports ORE +2:21.626 11 31 4 LMP2 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORE +6:58.030 10 32 25 LMP2 Algarve Pro Racing ORE -9 L 10 33 183 LMP2 AF Corse ORE -10 L 11 34 3 LMP2 — ORE +5:33.957 11 35 44 LMP2 Proton Competition ORE +5:43.170 11 36 222 LMP2 RD Limited ORE -12 L 11 37 27 GT3 United Autosports ORE -16 L 11 38 74 GT3 Heart of Racing Team AST +1.345 11 39 21 GT3 Kessel Racing FER +2.465 11 40 77 GT3 Vista AF Corse FOR +3.311 11