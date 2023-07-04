Subscribe
WEC News

Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars

Fans of the World Endurance Championship support a hydrogen-powered class racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in future, according to preliminary findings of the 2023 Global Fan Survey.

Charles Bradley
By:
MissionH24 LMPH2G

With two weeks remaining for followers of the world’s premier endurance sportscar series to have their say on the future direction of the WEC, they have already voted in their tens of thousands on a variety of topics.

Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), Le Mans Endurance Management, promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Motorsport Network launched the survey to capture the views of racing fans around the world.

The survey, which you can complete here, operates in 11 languages with analysis from motorsport data specialist Iris Sport. 

One of the main topics of conversation for the future of all motorsports is the type of power sources that should be used, as the automotive industry hunts for solutions that provide a more sustainable future that is less reliant on traditional fossil fuels. 

In the survey, fans are being asked to give their opinions on a variety of concepts in this area, including whether the WEC should include an all-electric and/or an all-hydrogen class in future. 

With two weeks of responses so far, fans have been far more positive towards hydrogen as an alternate fuel source than electric, with a 45% swing between them. 

Fans have also shown strong support when asked if it would be a major step for the WEC and the ACO to allow hydrogen cars to race in future at the Le Mans 24 Hours - which is set to happen from 2026.

Respondents have been hugely supportive that the WEC’s top class – Hypercar – should remain to be an R&D laboratory for major car manufacturers, with over 70% in agreement. 

The majority of WEC fans agree that Hypercar is the most important category for the future of the WEC’s long-term success, although a third of them believe that all categories are of equal importance to its fortunes.

There was also strong support for the current GTE class, which will change to allow GT3 machinery from next season.

The Hypercar battle for the overall victory in last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours between Ferrari and Toyota was one of the highlights of the motorsport season so far and has boosted the profile of endurance racing.

The survey is open for another two weeks. 

Charles Bradley
