Previous / Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era
WEC News

F1 race winner Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season

Ex-Formula 1 racer Giancarlo Fisichella has joined the Iron Lynx Ferrari team for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season. 

F1 race winner Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season
Jamie Klein
By:

The three-time F1 grand prix winner joins fellow Italians Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni aboard Iron Lynx’s #60 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo for the new campaign, which begins next month at Sebring.

It follows last month’s announcement that SUPER GT and Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will take over Fisichella’s previous berth at AF Corse alongside Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, which he had occupied since the 2018/19 superseason. 

Fisichella, 49, replaces Iron Lynx co-founder Andrea Piccini in the #60 line-up. 

He is therefore set to tackle the Le Mans 24 Hours for a 13th time in succession at the wheel of Ferrari machinery, having taken GTE Pro class wins with AF in 2012 and ’14. 

Iron Lynx’s #85 car, entered this year under the ‘Iron Dames’ banner, will continue to feature an all-female line-up of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy. 

Ex-DTM driver Frey, Ferrari Challenge Europe champion Gatting and W Series alumnus Bovy contested the Monza and Le Mans rounds as a trio last year, with Bovy replacing Manuela Gostner as the team's designated bronze driver from July’s Monza round onwards. 

Katherine Legge was also part of the Iron Dames set-up in 2021, but is focusing on her IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship duties for Team Hardpoint this season. 

#60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Claudio Schiavoni, Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni

#60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Claudio Schiavoni, Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Frey, Gatting and Bovy will dovetail their WEC assault with programmes in the European Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. 

Read Also:

Schiavoni and Cressoni are likewise slated to contest the ELMS, with factory Ferrari driver Davide Rigon joining the pair for the six-round series starting in April at Paul Ricard. 

Iron Lynx’s Pro drivers for the GT World Challenge have yet to be announced. 

Two more GTE Am teams have completed their line-ups for the upcoming season since the publication of the full season WEC entry list earlier this month. 

Porsche outfit GR Racing has signed silver-rated Italian Riccardo Pera to partner Michael Wainwright and Ben Barker, following Tom Gamble’s promotion to gold status for 2022.

D’station Racing meanwhile has recruited British youngster Charlie Fagg to replace Andrew Watson, who has also been upgraded to gold over the winter.

Fagg joins Japanese duo Satoshi Hoshino and Tomonobu Fujii aboard D’station’s TF Sport-run Aston Martin.

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era
F1 race winner Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

F1 race winner Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus
WEC WEC

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais at Vector for Sebring WEC opener
WEC WEC

Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais at Vector for Sebring WEC opener

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision
Le Mans Le Mans

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
