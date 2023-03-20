Ferrari extends Shell partnership in WEC

Subscribe
Ferrari has extended its partnership with fuel brand Shell at the start of its new World Endurance Championship programme in the Hypercar category.

The Italian manufacturer made its long-awaited return to the top class in world sportscar racing last weekend at the 2023 WEC season-opener Sebring 1000 miles.

The #50 Ferrari 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen claimed a podium on debut in third place, two laps down on a Toyota 1-2, with the sister #51 Ferrari taking 15th overall driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi after an incident with GTE Am cars.

Shell, which also works with Ferrari in Formula 1, has a strong legacy of success with the Italian manufacturer which has nine overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Shell will supply the Ferrari Hypercar programme with lubricants and coolants, while also working on sustainability as Ferrari will assess biofuels and other solutions to decarbonize the racing team's broader operations. The deal also covers Ferrari's one-make Challenge Series.

"It's exciting to be back together in the top category of endurance racing after 50 years away" says Istvan Kapitany, Global Executive Vice President for Shell Mobility.

"It's truly the ultimate test ground for the quality and durability of our products and I'm delighted to be partnering across Ferrari's entire racing activities to find new and cleaner solutions that will help decarbonize mobility as a whole."

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Shell as we return to the top class of endurance racing with the Ferrari 499P in the LMH category.

"The collaboration between our two brands is one of the longest running in motorsport history and we look forward to continuing the journey together as we return to Le Mans in the top class."

Ferrari returns to WEC action next month with the second round, the 6 Hours of Portimao, on the 16 April, ahead of the build-up to Le Mans starting with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on the 29 April and then the blue riband event at the Circuit de la Sarthe on the 10-11 June.

